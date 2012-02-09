Feb 9 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed all classes of Windermere XII FCC's
notes as follows:
EUR776m class A due July 2017: affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative
EUR317.4m class B due July 2017: affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative
EUR126.6m class C due July 2017: affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate (RE) of
80%
EUR39.2m class D due July 2017: affirmed at 'CCsf'; 'RE0%'
EUR80.8m class E due July 2017: affirmed at 'CCsf'; 'RE0%'
EUR81.3m class F due July 2017: affirmed at 'CCsf'; 'RE0%'
EUR38.7m class G due July 2017: affirmed at 'CCsf'; 'RE0%'
EUR59m class H due July 2017: affirmed at 'CCsf'; 'RE0%'
The affirmation reflects the steady performance of the transaction's underlying
loan. The Negative Outlooks reflect the continuing uncertainty surrounding the
transaction, which was re-introduced by last month's Court of Appeal of
Versailles ruling which upheld the borrower's safeguard position, therefore
maintaining its status quo.
Fitch understands that Eurotitrisation, the management company behind the
transaction, has the right to appeal the most recent ruling. The time period
within which this appeal can be made is limited however and is based on the
presentation of new legal arguments. The recent court decision did not rule on
the allocation of property income that is pledged to a creditor under a Dailly
transfer ('Cession Dailly - cession de creances professionnelles a titre de
garantie'), nor on the borrower's safeguard plan (the borrower's proposal to
repay its creditors), which remains suspended. In spite of this lack of ruling
on the safeguard plan, Fitch believes that in any case it is undermined by the
'Cession Dailly', which relates to the assignment of the borrower's rental
income and currently allows the issuer access to property income.
Since Fitch's last rating action in March 2011, gross operating income generated
by this Grade A office property has increased by approximately 20%, as a number
of new leases have been signed. This is reflected in the property's falling
vacancy rate, now 30% from 41% 12 months ago. In spite of this, rental income
remains insufficient to make interest debt service payments and liquidity
continues to be drawn to ensure repayment of note interest in full.
The improvement in the property's underlying income is reflected in its most
recent bi-annual valuation. The property was valued at EUR1.35bn at this
September 2011 valuation, 3.6% higher than 12 months earlier.
Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction.
A performance update report will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Lead Surveillance Analyst
Emmanuel Baah
Associate Director
Tel: +44 20 3530 1025
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Surveillance Analyst
Darrell Purcell
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1535
Committee Chairperson
Euan Gatfield
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1157
