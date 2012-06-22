June 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has refined its methodology and assumptions for computing market risk charges for banks in its risk-adjusted capital framework (RACF). "We are providing the detailed criteria we use to assess risk-weighted assets (RWA) for banks' trading book exposures in our RACF," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Thierry Grunspan. "We are also adapting the charges we apply to market risk exposure for banks that are domiciled in jurisdictions subject to the Basel 2.5 regulatory framework and have regulatory-approved internal market risk models." We have revised some of the assumptions we use to calculate RWA following improved disclosure about trading book exposures in banks' Pillar 3 reports under the new Basel 2.5 framework. These changes affect only banks that are domiciled in Basel 2.5 jurisdictions and have regulatory-approved internal market risk models. Notable changes include: -- Applying a 1.5 multiplier to the value-at-risk and the stressed value-at-risk regulatory charges; -- Applying a 1.0 multiplier to the incremental risk charge and to the comprehensive risk measure; and -- Aligning RAC charges to securitization positions in banks' trading books with those for similar exposures in the banking books. The criteria article, published today, is titled "Revised Market Risk Charges For Banks In Our Risk-Adjusted Capital Framework." The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.