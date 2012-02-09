Feb 9 - OVERVIEW
-- Rating actions on banks and eurozone sovereigns were the major rating
factor affecting European structured finance ratings in Q4 2011.
-- Downgrades outpaced upgrades again, and CreditWatch placements
increased.
-- Our eurozone sovereign downgrades of Jan. 13, 2012, and the knock-on
effects on bank ratings, are likely to have a negative effect on structured
finance ratings in the following quarters.
Feb 9 - Rating actions on banks and European Economic and Monetary Union
(EMU or eurozone) sovereigns were the major rating factor affecting European
structured finance ratings in the fourth quarter of 2011. According to Standard
& Poor's Ratings Services' latest Ratings Roundup report for the sector, some of
those sovereign rating actions directly affected structured finance ratings due
to country risk considerations.
In addition, rating actions on banks due to sovereign pressures and the
implementation of our updated bank rating criteria triggered some structured
finance rating movements following the application of our counterparty
criteria. CreditWatch placements also increased due to the rollout of our
updated criteria for rating U.K. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS;
see "U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 9, 2011). As a
result, the coming months may see further downward rating migration in
European structured finance transactions as we resolve these CreditWatch
placements.
Our report also discusses the following findings for Q4 2011:
-- Downgrades outpaced upgrades, but significantly less than in previous
quarters.
-- The gloomy economic outlook has potentially negative consequences for
collateral performance in European structured finance, and also for primary
issuance volumes.
-- We placed 1,748 tranches on CreditWatch, largely related to our U.K.
RMBS criteria update and our sovereign and bank rating actions. With only 36
of those contemplating positive future rating action, further downgrades could
follow in the coming quarters.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Bank And Sovereign Downgrades Trigger CreditWatch Actions For European
Structured Finance In Fourth-Quarter 2011, Feb. 9, 2012
