Feb 9 - -- AltaGas Ltd. (BBB/Stable/--) is purchasing
U.S. natural gas
distribution company SEMCO Holding Co., the parent of SEMCO Energy Inc., from
Continental Energy Systems LLC (CES; unrated) for $1.14 billion. Upon close,
we expect to link SEMCO's ratings with those of AltaGas.
-- We are placing our 'BBB-' corporate credit and 'BBB+' issue-level
ratings on SEMCO on CreditWatch with positive implications.
Feb 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it placed its ratings
on SEMCO Energy Inc. (SEMCO) on CreditWatch with positive implications.
The CreditWatch positive status stems from SEMCO's acquisition by a higher
rated Canadian company, AltaGas. Consequently, we no longer base the ratings
on the consolidated credit profile of former parent CES.
"We view the announced transaction to be positive for SEMCO because it will no
longer be exposed to weaker cash flows for CES's other subsidiary New Mexico
Gas Co. Inc.," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Manish Consul.
SEMCO owns regulated natural gas distribution and transmission assets in
Michigan and Alaska, and is building a regulated natural gas storage facility
in Alaska.
The CreditWatch positive listing reflects the stronger consolidated credit
profile of AltaGas. We expect SEMCO to be an integral part of AltaGas,
providing between one-quarter to one-third of overall cash flows. When the
acquisition is complete, we would likely raise SEMCO's rating to that of
AltaGas. We expect the sale to close by the third quarter of 2012, when we
will remove the ratings from CreditWatch.
