U.S. electricity generator Elwood Energy LLC's power purchase
agreements will gradually expire in 2012-2017.
-- We are affirming the 'BB-' rating on the senior secured bonds and
revising the recovery rating to '1' from '3'.
-- The outlook is negative, reflecting our forecast of low debt service
coverage in 2013 and exposure to merchant energy markets.
Feb 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-' rating on
Elwood Energy LLC's $402 million ($254 million outstanding) 8.159% amortizing
senior secured bonds due 2026.
At the same time, we revised the recovery rating on the bonds to '1' from
'3', indicating expectations of a very high (90% to 100%) recovery of principal
in a default scenario.
The outlook remains negative, reflecting our forecast of low debt service
coverage in 2013 and, to a lesser extent, exposure to merchant energy markets in
subsequent years. Elwood Energy owns a 1,409 MW natural gas simple-cycle peaking
power plant near Chicago.
Five of the plant's nine units are contracted through December 2012, when
its power sale agreement (PSA) with Exelon Generation Co. LLC (BBB/Stable/A-2)
expires; two units are contracted through August 2016, when a PSA with
Constellation Energy Group Inc. (CEG; BBB-/Watch Pos/A-3) expires; and two units
are contracted through August 2017, when a second PSA with Constellation
expires. Subsidiaries of Dominion Resources Inc. (A-/Stable/A-2) own 50% of
Elwood, and J-Power USA Generation L.P. (not rated) owns the other 50%. Elwood
Energy's senior secured bonds due 2026 are rated 'BB-' with a '1' recovery
rating, indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery of
principal if a payment default occurs. Our default scenario results from
merchant exposure after 2017.
Low energy and capacity market prices reduce the project's operating
margins, and high capital expenditures result in a depletion of cash reserves in
2021, five years before final debt maturity. About $81 million of debt would
remain outstanding at default, to which we add six months of prepetition
interest and repayment of letters of credit, totaling about $129 million of
debt. This translates into about $92 per kilowatt of capacity, lower than many
comparable valuation multiples in asset sale transactions for power plants
operating in the PJM Interconnection.
After subtracting 3% for administrative expenses, we estimate net enterprise
value of about $200 million, resulting in very high (90% to 100%) recovery for
lenders. The negative outlook reflects the project's likely low debt service
coverage in 2013 and, to a lesser extent, the project's exposure to merchant
risk after 2013. We expect that the project will have sufficient liquidity to
pay debt service in 2013 when we forecast annual debt service coverage to be
near 1x due to the combined effect of the expiration of the Exelon PPA in Dec.
2012 and low PJM capacity market prices in 2013. We expect debt service coverage
to increase to nearly 2x in 2014 because annual debt service will be lower and
PJM Interconnection capacity market prices will be higher. We expect coverage of
roughly 1.20x-1.40x in 2015-2020 and in 2023, due in part to lower debt service
in those years and in part to our forecast of merchant energy and capacity
prices.
The project may experience low debt service coverage in 2021-2022 due to an
increase in annual debt service in those two years, but we expect it to have
sufficient liquidity to cover any shortfalls. Debt service coverage during the
last three years of debt service (2024-2026) will likely be solid because debt
service will be low in those years. We could lower the rating if future PJM
capacity auctions seem likely to return to consistently low levels, increasing
the project's reliance on merchant revenue. The next PJM Interconnection
capacity auction is planned for May 2012 and will be for the delivery year June
1, 2015 through May 31, 2016. Because of Elwood Energy's midterm dependence on
the two PSA off-takers, we could lower the rating if we cut either off-taker's
rating below Elwood's.