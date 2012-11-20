Nov 20 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'A+' rating to the following bonds of the
New Jersey Transportation Trust Fund Authority (NJTTFA):
--$326.255 million transportation system bonds, 2012 series A;
--$920.745 million transportation program bonds, 2012 series AA.
The bonds are expected to sell via negotiation on Dec. 4, 2012.
In addition, Fitch affirms approximately $13.4 billion outstanding NJTTFA
obligations at 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
Debt service is paid under a state contract between the state treasurer and the
authority from certain dedicated revenue sources, subject to annual legislative
appropriation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
APPROPRIATION OBLIGATION OF THE STATE: State contract payments provide for debt
service; payments must be appropriated annually by the state legislature,
resulting in a rating one notch below the state's 'AA-' GO bond rating. The
state contract for the system bonds, pursuant to statute, specifies an
appropriation of minimum equivalent amounts from several transportation-related
taxes and fees and stipulates that the state's general fund cure any shortfalls.
The state contract for the program bonds is similarly structured, although fees
are no longer dedicated and shortfall support has been limited to the state
sales tax.
CONSTITUTIONALLY DEDICATED REVENUE SOURCES: Certain transportation revenues are
constitutionally dedicated and pledged to the Transportation Trust Fund Account,
although these monies need to be appropriated by the legislature. Monies
appropriated to the Transportation Trust Fund Account have always been
sufficient to cover annual debt service.
LONG-TERM STATE CREDIT QUALITY: The state of New Jersey's GO bond rating of
'AA-' with a Stable Outlook reflects strong wealth levels, a diverse economy,
limited financial flexibility, a high debt burden, and significant long-term
liabilities. The state is currently challenged by a slow economic recovery and
unemployment rates that remain above national averages. Further, while
management has proactively responded to past revenue weakness and growth in
state spending has been contained, the state's budget remains structurally
imbalanced as full funding of annual pension obligations is several years off.
REVISED TRANSPORTATION FUNDING PROGRAM: The 2012 legislature approved an almost
$6.4 billion transportation funding plan through fiscal 2016, supported by $3.5
billion of NJTTFA bonds. The 2012 series A bonds currently offered utilize the
remaining bonding capacity related to the prior transportation trust fund
authorization; the 2012 series AA bonds are being issued under the new bond
program.
CREDIT PROFILE
The 'A+' rating on the transportation system and program bonds is based on
annual contract payments, subject to legislative appropriation, to be made by
the state of New Jersey. Debt service is paid under a contract with the state
treasurer, from payments to be made to the authority from the transportation
trust fund account within the state's general fund. The payments are pledged to
debt service on these bonds.
The contract for the system revenue bonds, pursuant to statute, specifies
minimum equivalent amounts from several transportation-related taxes and fees,
the vast majority of which are constitutionally dedicated to transportation
although not specifically pledged, and may not be used or borrowed for any other
purposes. The taxes and fees themselves are not pledged as security. The
contract requires the state to cover any funding shortfalls from its general
fund. The 2012 series A bonds currently offered will utilize substantially all
of the remaining authorization under the now-former transportation trust fund
authorization dating from 2006.
A new transportation reauthorization act was adopted in the 2012 legislative
session, authorizing $6.4 billion in transportation capital spending spanning
fiscal years 2013-2016. NJTTFA borrowing of almost $3.5 billion was authorized;
the 2012 series AA program bonds currently offered represent the first borrowing
under the new program and associated bond resolution. Bonds issued under the new
program are secured by the same constitutionally dedicated revenue sources as
the system bonds although certain statutorily dedicated revenue sources
supporting the 2012 series A and parity bonds are not available for bonds issued
under the new program, including truck and motor vehicle registration fees and
toll road contributions. These allocations accounted for a modest 1% of fiscal
2012 dedicated revenue sources and generally had not been appropriated to the
NJTTFA as robust amounts of dedicated taxes have been available for debt service
requirements. Should a shortfall of the dedicated revenues occur, the state's
collection of sales tax revenue is available to cure the deficiency. While the
sales tax represents a narrower stream of available revenue as compared to the
system bonds, it remains a substantial pool of resources and the state plans to
utilize increasing amounts this revenue to fund NJTTFA's capital program. Sales
tax collections made up about 46% of the state's $17.6 billion budget-basis
General Fund in fiscal 2012.
The new four-year capital program for transportation projects is also supported
by additional pay-as-you-go allocations from the NJTTFA as well as the New
Jersey Turnpike Authority and $1.457 billion contributed from the Port Authority
of New York and New Jersey. The NJTTFA bonds are expected to be issued annually
beginning in fiscal 2013 at about $1.25 billion and declining thereafter to $627
million in fiscal 2016. The program allows for up to 30% of permitted annual
bonding to be issued prior or subsequent to the designated fiscal year, subject
to certain restrictions. The enacted fiscal 2013 budget includes an
appropriation of $1.094 billion to the transportation trust fund account for
debt service expense, expected to total just over $1 billion in fiscal 2013.
LONG TERM CREDIT QUALITY
New Jersey's 'AA-' GO credit rating reflects its high wealth levels and broad
economy, offset by a high debt burden and a multitude of spending pressures,
including continuing capital needs, as well as significant unfunded pension and
employee benefits obligations. Despite passage of pension and benefits reform
legislation which will restrain future growth in the state's accumulated
liabilities, continued pension funding level deterioration is projected through
the medium term as full funding of the actuarially required contributions is
phased in over several years, resulting in sizeable, planned increases in annual
contributions. Fitch believes that meeting the requisite increases in pension
contributions will be challenging and is likely to conflict with other long-term
challenges, such as property tax relief, school funding, and infrastructure
needs.
Hurricane Sandy resulted in tremendous damage to infrastructure in the state,
particularly to its coast line and transit operations. Cost estimates for
damages in the state are indeterminable at this time, but significant federal
reimbursement through FEMA is expected. The magnitude of expenses that will
need to be covered by the state and how the state will fund those costs given
its narrow cash balances prior to receiving FEMA reimbursements is uncertain,
although Fitch believes that cash flow borrowing this fiscal year, beyond what
the state has recently financed, is a possibility. Fitch will continue to
evaluate the state's financial and economic condition as it relates to recovery
from the hurricane as additional information becomes available.
For additional information on the state of New Jersey, please see "Fitch Rates
NJEDA's $399MM School Facilities Construction Bonds and Notes 'A+'; Outlook
Stable" dated Sept. 14, 2012, available at www.fitchratings.com.