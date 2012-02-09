Feb 9 - Initial price control proposals from Ofgem, the regulator for the
gas and electricity markets in Great Britain, are credit neutral for two of the
four transmission utilities in the U.K., according to a report published by
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. Titled "Ofgem's RIIO Draft Proposals Deliver
A Balanced Credit Outcome For Two U.K. Grid Utilities," the report outlines the
potential effects for U.K. regulated grid utilities' business and financial risk
based on the regulator's draft price controls for SP Transmission Ltd. (SPT;
A-/Stable/A-2) and Scottish Hydro-Electric Transmission Ltd. (SHET;
A-/Stable/A-2).
Despite the fact that we do not anticipate any rating actions arising from
these initial proposals, we believe the proposals are important for investors
because they signal Ofgem's approach in applying the new RIIO (Revenue =
Incentives + Innovation + Outputs) regulatory framework. "We believe the draft
price proposals present a balanced outcome for SPT's and SHET's credit risk,"
said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Tania Tsoneva. "Although we consider that
certain aspects of the initial proposals have the potential to increase credit
risks for U.K. regulated networks, the regulator has included mechanisms that
offset these risks."
As the report points out, we foresee execution risk arising from the
unprecedented increase in capital expenditure (capex) programs. We also believe
that extending the depreciation of new electricity assets from 20 to 45 years
will have adverse implications for cash flows. Both factors will result in a
continual cash flow deficit, which will require significant financing at an
indexed cost of debt. Mitigating these factors, in our view, is the fact that
the large capex programs will boost regulated returns, and therefore cash
flow-to-debt coverage ratios. Furthermore, the planned reduction of notional
leverage and the transitioning arrangements for the longer new asset
depreciation lives eliminate elements of risk. Due to the greater emphasis on
incentives and outcomes under the RIIO framework, we consider that companies'
operational performance in absolute and relative terms will become increasingly
important. Specifically, companies' performance will determine whether they earn
more or less than the allowed return on capital.
Ofgem announced its decision to fast track the transmission price control
process for SPT and SHET last month because, in Ofgem's view, the companies
submitted high-quality and well-justified business plans. The other two U.K.
transmission utilities--National Grid Electricity Transmission PLC
(A-/Stable/A-2) and National Grid Gas Transmission PLC (not rated)--did not meet
the requirements for fast tracking and therefore will follow the standard
settlement process, for which initial proposals are due in July 2012. The
pricing proposals for SPT and SHET are open for a six-week consultation period
that ends on March 19, 2012.