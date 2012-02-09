Feb 9 - Initial price control proposals from Ofgem, the regulator for the gas and electricity markets in Great Britain, are credit neutral for two of the four transmission utilities in the U.K., according to a report published by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. Titled "Ofgem's RIIO Draft Proposals Deliver A Balanced Credit Outcome For Two U.K. Grid Utilities," the report outlines the potential effects for U.K. regulated grid utilities' business and financial risk based on the regulator's draft price controls for SP Transmission Ltd. (SPT; A-/Stable/A-2) and Scottish Hydro-Electric Transmission Ltd. (SHET; A-/Stable/A-2).

Despite the fact that we do not anticipate any rating actions arising from these initial proposals, we believe the proposals are important for investors because they signal Ofgem's approach in applying the new RIIO (Revenue = Incentives + Innovation + Outputs) regulatory framework. "We believe the draft price proposals present a balanced outcome for SPT's and SHET's credit risk," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Tania Tsoneva. "Although we consider that certain aspects of the initial proposals have the potential to increase credit risks for U.K. regulated networks, the regulator has included mechanisms that offset these risks."

As the report points out, we foresee execution risk arising from the unprecedented increase in capital expenditure (capex) programs. We also believe that extending the depreciation of new electricity assets from 20 to 45 years will have adverse implications for cash flows. Both factors will result in a continual cash flow deficit, which will require significant financing at an indexed cost of debt. Mitigating these factors, in our view, is the fact that the large capex programs will boost regulated returns, and therefore cash flow-to-debt coverage ratios. Furthermore, the planned reduction of notional leverage and the transitioning arrangements for the longer new asset depreciation lives eliminate elements of risk. Due to the greater emphasis on incentives and outcomes under the RIIO framework, we consider that companies' operational performance in absolute and relative terms will become increasingly important. Specifically, companies' performance will determine whether they earn more or less than the allowed return on capital.

Ofgem announced its decision to fast track the transmission price control process for SPT and SHET last month because, in Ofgem's view, the companies submitted high-quality and well-justified business plans. The other two U.K. transmission utilities--National Grid Electricity Transmission PLC (A-/Stable/A-2) and National Grid Gas Transmission PLC (not rated)--did not meet the requirements for fast tracking and therefore will follow the standard settlement process, for which initial proposals are due in July 2012. The pricing proposals for SPT and SHET are open for a six-week consultation period that ends on March 19, 2012.