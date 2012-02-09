Feb 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it assigned its 'BBB' debt rating, and '1' recovery rating, to Montreal-based Cogeco Cable Inc.'s proposed C$200 million 4.925% senior secured debentures series 3, due Feb. 14, 2022. These new debentures rank pari passu with all existing and future first-lien, senior secured indebtedness and contain total debt leverage ratio financial covenants. We rate the notes 'BBB' (two notches higher than the corporate credit rating on Cogeco Cable), with a recovery rating of '1', indicating lenders can expect very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of default. The notes are being issued under the company's C$750 million short-form base shelf prospectus filed Dec. 16, 2010. We understand that Cogeco Cable will use the net proceeds from this offering to repay amounts outstanding under its term revolving facilities, for working capital, and for general corporate purposes. "The 'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating and stable outlook on Cogeco Cable reflect what we view as the satisfactory business risk profile of the company's Canadian cable TV operations, partially offset by the vulnerable business profile of its Portugal-based cable operator Cabovisao-Televisao por Cabo S.A.," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Madhav Hari. "The company's relatively healthy adjusted debt to EBITDA and corresponding cash flow protection ratios also support the ratings," Mr. Hari added. The ratings are tempered, in our opinion, by a significant financial risk profile characterized by an aggressive financial policy given management's desire to pursue additional debt-financed acquisitions, potentially in new international regions where there are few synergies, rising competition, and high capital expenditures. RATINGS LIST Cogeco Cable Inc. Corporate credit rating BB+/Stable/-- Rating Assigned C$200 million senior secured debentures BBB Recovery rating 1