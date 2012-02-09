OVERVIEW -- We raised our ratings on the class A, B, C, D, and E notes from CoLTS 2007-1 Ltd. -- We removed our ratings on the class A, B, C, and D notes from CreditWatch with positive implications. -- The upgrades reflect a paydown to the class A notes, and improved performance we have observed in the transaction's underlying asset portfolio since we last downgraded the classes on Feb. 4, 2010. Feb 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its ratings on the class A, B, C, D, and E notes from CoLTS 2007-1 Ltd., a U.S. collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction managed by Ares Management LLC. At the same time, we removed our ratings on the class A, B, C, and D notes from CreditWatch, where we placed them with positive implications on Nov. 14, 2011 (see list). The upgrades reflect a paydown to the class A notes, as well as improved performance we have observed in the transaction's underlying asset portfolio since we last downgraded the classes on Feb. 4, 2010. As of the Jan. 6, 2012, trustee report, the transaction's asset portfolio had $27.55 million in defaulted obligations and approximately $18.82 million in assets from obligors rated in the 'CCC' range. This was an increase from $21.88 million in defaulted obligations and a decrease from approximately $57.35 million in assets from obligors rated in the 'CCC' range noted in the Dec. 4, 2009, trustee report, which we used for our February 2010 rating actions. In addition, the class A note balance decreased by $100.23 million over that same time period, leaving them at approximately 61.45% of their original balance. We also observed an increase in the overcollateralization (O/C) available to support the rated notes. The trustee reported the following O/C ratios in the Jan. 6, 2012, monthly report: -- The A/B O/C ratio was 156.48%, compared with a reported ratio of 131.02% in December 2009; -- The C O/C ratio was 128.29%, compared with a reported ratio of 114.76% in December 2009; -- The D O/C ratio was 117.10%, compared with a reported ratio of 107.67% in December 2009; and -- The E O/C ratio was 107.28%, compared with a reported ratio of 101.12% in December 2009. Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the ratings on the notes remain consistent with the credit enhancement available to support them and take rating actions as it deems necessary. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. -- General Criteria: Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011. -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009. -- Application Of Supplemental Tests For Rating Global Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009. -- General Criteria: Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, published June 3, 2009. -- Update To General Cash Flow Analytics Criteria For CDO Securitizations, published Oct. 17, 2006. -- CDO Spotlight: General Cash Flow Criteria Analytics For CDOs, published Aug. 25, 2004. -- Global Cash Flow And Synthetic CDO Criteria: Cash Flow Analytics, published March 21, 2002. RATING AND CREDITWATCH ACTIONS CoLTS 2007-1 Ltd. Rating Class To From A AAA (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Pos B AAA (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Pos C AA- (sf) BBB (sf)/Watch Pos D BBB+ (sf) B+ (sf)/Watch Pos E B+ (sf) CCC- (sf) Primary Credit Analyst: Lauren Sprinkle, New York (1) 212-438-5223; lauren_sprinkle@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Ramki Muthukrishnan, New York (1) 212-438-1384; ramki_muthukrishnan@standardandpoors.com