Feb 9 - Two corporate issuers defaulted this week, raising the 2012 global tally to 14, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Global Corporate Default Update (Feb. 2 - 8, 2012)." The first default occurred after TCO Funding Corp., an entity formed by U.S.-based Tensar Corp. to comply with Islamic Shari'ah financing rules, failed to make a quarterly amortization payment on its first-lien term loan. As a result, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered the issue-level rating to 'D' and the corporate credit rating on Tensar Corp. to 'SD', indicating selective default. The second defaulter was Georgia-based Global Aviation Holdings Inc., which filed for Chapter 11 protection under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. So far this year, missed payments accounted for four defaults, bankruptcy filings accounted for three, distressed exchanges were responsible for two, and three defaulters were confidential. Of the remaining defaults, one was due to a notice of acceleration by the issuer's lender and the other was due to the company's placement under regulatory supervision. In 2011, 21 issuers defaulted because of missed interest or principal payments, and 13 because of bankruptcy filings--both of which were among the top reasons for defaults in 2010. Distressed exchanges--another top reason for default in 2010--followed with 11 defaults in 2011. Of the remaining defaults, two issuers failed to finalize refinancing on bank loans and another two were subject to regulatory action, one had its banking license revoked by its country's central bank, another was appointed a receiver, and two were confidential. Standard & Poor's expects the U.S. corporate trailing 12-month speculative-grade default rate to rise to 3.3% by December 2012 from 1.98% as of December 2011. Our baseline projection is still lower than the long-term (1981-2011) average of 4.5%. A total of 51 issuers would need to default in the 12 months ending December 2012 to reach this projection. Five U.S. speculative-grade companies defaulted as of Jan. 31, 2012, bringing the default rate up to an estimated 2.4%. In 2011, 29 speculative-grade issuers defaulted during the 12 months ended December 2011--12 of which defaulted in the fourth quarter. In addition to our baseline projection, we forecast the default rate in our optimistic and pessimistic scenarios. Our optimistic default rate forecast assumes that the U.S. economy and financial markets perform better than expected. As a result, we would expect the default rate to be just below the current level at 1.8% by December 2012 (or 28 defaults during the 12-month period). On the other hand, a financial collapse and a deep recession in Europe could lead to another recession in the U.S. Under this pessimistic scenario, we would expect the default rate to be 5.3% (or 81 defaults during the 12-month period).