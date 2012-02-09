Feb 9 - Two corporate issuers defaulted this week, raising the 2012
global tally to 14, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global
Fixed Income Research, titled "Global Corporate Default Update (Feb. 2 - 8,
2012)."
The first default occurred after TCO Funding Corp., an entity formed by
U.S.-based Tensar Corp. to comply with Islamic Shari'ah financing rules,
failed to make a quarterly amortization payment on its first-lien term loan.
As a result, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered the issue-level rating
to 'D' and the corporate credit rating on Tensar Corp. to 'SD', indicating
selective default. The second defaulter was Georgia-based Global Aviation
Holdings Inc., which filed for Chapter 11 protection under the U.S. Bankruptcy
Code.
So far this year, missed payments accounted for four defaults, bankruptcy
filings accounted for three, distressed exchanges were responsible for two,
and three defaulters were confidential. Of the remaining defaults, one was due
to a notice of acceleration by the issuer's lender and the other was due to
the company's placement under regulatory supervision. In 2011, 21 issuers
defaulted because of missed interest or principal payments, and 13 because of
bankruptcy filings--both of which were among the top reasons for defaults in
2010. Distressed exchanges--another top reason for default in 2010--followed
with 11 defaults in 2011. Of the remaining defaults, two issuers failed to
finalize refinancing on bank loans and another two were subject to regulatory
action, one had its banking license revoked by its country's central bank,
another was appointed a receiver, and two were confidential.
Standard & Poor's expects the U.S. corporate trailing 12-month
speculative-grade default rate to rise to 3.3% by December 2012 from 1.98% as
of December 2011. Our baseline projection is still lower than the long-term
(1981-2011) average of 4.5%. A total of 51 issuers would need to default in
the 12 months ending December 2012 to reach this projection. Five U.S.
speculative-grade companies defaulted as of Jan. 31, 2012, bringing the
default rate up to an estimated 2.4%. In 2011, 29 speculative-grade issuers
defaulted during the 12 months ended December 2011--12 of which defaulted in
the fourth quarter.
In addition to our baseline projection, we forecast the default rate in our
optimistic and pessimistic scenarios. Our optimistic default rate forecast
assumes that the U.S. economy and financial markets perform better than
expected. As a result, we would expect the default rate to be just below the
current level at 1.8% by December 2012 (or 28 defaults during the 12-month
period). On the other hand, a financial collapse and a deep recession in
Europe could lead to another recession in the U.S. Under this pessimistic
scenario, we would expect the default rate to be 5.3% (or 81 defaults during
the 12-month period).
