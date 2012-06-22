June 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for The Western Union Company (Western Union) at 'A-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The ratings and Outlook reflect the following considerations: --Fitch expects revenue to increase in the mid-single-digits in 2012. In addition, consumer-to-consumer segment revenue is expected to be limited by a continuing soft global economic environment and job market while the Business Solutions segment could add upwards of 4% to total revenue growth during the year, in part due to the Travelex Global Business Payments (TGBP) acquisition. --Fitch expects EBITDA margins to remain near 30% although continued macro weakness could modestly pressure profitability. In addition, growth of Western Union's lower margin Business Solutions business could also modestly pressure margins over time. Fitch notes that profitability at this new segment could also approach the current company average longer term with sufficient scale. --Fitch expects free cash flow (FCF) to dip below $600 million in 2012, reflecting both a one-time payment of approximately $200 million to settle a historical tax dispute with the IRS as well as a higher dividend payout. Over the past five years, FCF has averaged closer to $900 million. Fitch expects FCF to return to close to the $900 million level post-2012. --Fitch expects Western Union to use free cash flow principally for acquisitions and share repurchases. If the global economy weakens considerably over the next 18 months, Fitch would expect Western Union to materially reduce its share repurchase activity in order to maintain its ratings. --Fitch expects leverage, currently at 2.2x, to remain steady over the foreseeable future, and believes Western Union is unlikely to issue incremental debt near-term except in the case of a strategic acquisition. Fitch expects FCF to remain near 20% of adjusted debt (adjusted for operating leases) after adding back the one-time tax payment in 2012. --Fitch believes Western Union's expansion of its Business Solutions segment, most recently with its roughly $1 billion acquisition of TGBP, is a credit positive for several reasons. This includes the potential significant revenue growth achievable in that market as well as the important revenue diversification it provides. In addition, Western Union's role as a middle man for its business customers needing access to foreign currency derivatives relies in part on the company's strong rating, which should reduce the potential for the company to significantly increase leverage for shareholder-friendly actions. Western Union's ratings and Outlook are supported by the following: --Extensive domestic and growing international agent network with a strong worldwide brand; --Revenue stability from strong global diversification and consumer exposure; and --An asset-light business model with a largely variable cost structure due to the company's network of agents who generally own and operate the retail locations. Credit concerns include: --The compliance risks associated with regulations governing Western Union's business in numerous jurisdictions worldwide. The company recently received a subpoena from the US Attorney's Office in California related to an investigation against a former Western Union agent. The company was also notified that it is the subject of an investigation into structuring and money laundering. It is not possible to estimate the potential liability, if any, to the company from this action; --New payment technologies could challenge traditional remittance services, particularly if certain economies broadly adopt cashless payments; however, this trend will likely take years to materially impact Western Union, if at all; --Event risk dominated by shareholder-friendly actions as the ratings incorporate Fitch's expectation that Western Union will use the majority of its excess FCF for stock buybacks and acquisitions; --The risk of adverse political environments or legislation affecting migration flows, although this risk is mitigated by Western Union's broad geographic diversification; --Significant foreign currency exposure given broad international diversification although natural hedges in the cost structure of the business essentially protect profitability as a percentage of revenue; --Longer term, Western Union is likely to face increased competition from regional and multi-national banks entering the remittance market. However, Western Union's relatively unique customer base represents a potential asset to financial institutions looking to offer traditional services to migrant workers which the company may be able to monetize in the future. Potential rating drivers which could negatively impact the rating include the potential for Western Union to increase its leverage targets to fund future acquisitions or shareholder-friendly actions. In addition, any lack of compliance with global regulations governing the remittance business could also negatively impact the rating. Positive rating actions could occur if Western Union gains significant market share in the global remittance market, or further expands diversification with the growth of its Business Solutions segment, all while maintaining the current operating and financial profile and policies. Liquidity as of March 31, 2012 was solid with cash of $1.4 billion and $1.3 billion available under a $1.65 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility, expiring January 2017, which fully supports Western Union's $1.5 billion 4(2) commercial paper program. In addition, FCF has averaged over $900 million annually for the past five years. Total debt as of March 31, 2012 was $3.6 billion consisting principally of $350 million outstanding in commercial paper with an average term of 5 days, $300 million in floating rate (L plus 58 bps) notes due March 2013; $500 million in 6.5% senior unsecured notes due February 2014; $1 billion in 5.93% senior unsecured notes due September 2016; $400 million in 3.65% senior unsecured notes due August 2018, $325 million in 5.253% senior unsecured notes due March 2020; $500 million in 6.2% senior unsecured notes due November 2036; and $250 million in 6.2% senior unsecured notes due June 2040. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings of Western Union: --IDR at 'A-'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'A-'; --Senior unsecured credit facility at 'A-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Commercial paper program at 'F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.