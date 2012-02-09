Feb 9 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Embotelladora Andina
S.A. and placed Embotelladoras Coca-Cola Polar S.A.
(Kopolar) on Rating Watch Positive following the merge announcement. A complete
list of ratings is provided at the end of this release.
The Transaction
On Feb. 2, 2012, Andina and Kopolar's controlling shareholders (Inversiones
Freire Ltda. and Inversiones Los Aromos Ltda., respectively) closed a merger by
incorporation agreement, Andina being the acquiring company. As a result,
Kopolar's current shareholders will obtain a 19.68% participation stake in
Andina after closing.
The merger agreement was approved by the Boards of both companies, but is
subject to approvals of The Coca Cola Company, companies' shareholders and
regulators in each of the countries where they operate.
Neutral Impact to Andina's Credit Quality
Considering Andina's solid credit profile and its relatively larger size
compared with Kopolar, Fitch believes that Kopolar's higher debt levels would
have a neutral impact in the financial position of the merged company. On a pro
forma basis, after this merger which would not involve debt increases, the
debt/EBITDA ratio would reach 0.7 times (x) compared with the current 0.5x of
Andina as of Dec. 31, 2011. Net debt/EBITDA would reach 0.4x from the current
0.2x.
Fitch believes that the merger with Kopolar will improve Andina's business
position and geographic diversification, extending its coverage in Chile,
Argentina and incorporating Paraguay. The merged company would maintain the
leading positions that each of the companies currently have in their markets.
Fitch estimates that synergies coming from saving costs and improving
efficiencies in Chile and Argentina, where both companies operate, would
strengthen the margin of the combined company. The new company would have
presence in Chile, Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay reaching on a pro forma basis,
sales of 641 million unit cases, revenues of CLP1,250 billion and EBITDA of
CLP220 billion. EBITDA breakdown by country would reach approximately 39%, 36%,
16%, 10%, respectively.
Andina has a leading position in its franchised territories and it is the
largest Coca Cola bottler in Chile. During 2011, it sold 501 million unit cases,
reaching revenues of CLP982 billion and EBITDA of CLP181 billion. Brazil was the
main market with 44% of consolidated EBITDA, followed by Chile with 39% and
Argentina with 18%. Andina has historically maintained a solid financial
profile. As of December 2011, total debt reached CLP86 billion and total cash
and equivalents reached CLP46 billion, resulting in a debt/EBITDA ratio of 0.5x
and net debt/EBITDA of 0.2x.
Kopolar is the third largest Coca Cola bottler in Chile and the only in
Paraguay. During latest 12 months (LTM) ended in September 2011, Kopolar sold
140 million unit cases, reaching sales of CLP268 billion and EBITDA of CLP40
billion. In terms of EBITDA, Paraguay represented its main operation, accounting
for 55% participation, followed by Chile (39%) and Argentina (6%). Kopolar
maintains an adequate financial position having increased its financial
indebtedness over the last couple of years, to finance its investment plan in
Argentina to improve profitability in that country. As of September 2011,
Kopolar holds CLP78 billion in debt and CLP22 billion in cash balance resulting
in a debt/EBITDA and net debt/EBITDA ratios of 1.9x and 1.4x, respectively.
Fitch has affirmed Andina's ratings as follows:
--Local and foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A';
--Senior unsecured Yankee bond debt due in 2027 at 'A';
--National scale rating at 'AA+(cl)';
--Senior unsecured UF-denominated bond No 254 at 'AA+(cl)';
--National equity rating at 'Primera Clase Nivel 2 (cl)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable
Fitch has placed the following ratings for Kopolar on Rating Watch Positive:
--National scale rating, 'AA-(cl)';
--Bond line No 640 and bonds A and B issued under the program, 'AA-(cl)';
--Bond line No 641 and bonds C issued under the program, 'AA-(cl)'.
Kopolar's national equity rating is maintained at 'Primera Clase Nivel 4 (cl)'.
