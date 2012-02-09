OVERVIEW -- We raised our ratings on the class A-1A, A-1B, A-2, B, C, and D notes from Octagon Investment Partners XI Ltd. and removed them from CreditWatch with positive implications. -- The upgrades reflect the improved performance we have observed in the deal's underlying asset portfolio since our November 2009 rating actions. Feb 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its ratings on the class A-1A, A-1B, A-2, B, C, and D notes from Octagon Investment Partners XI Ltd., a collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction managed by Octagon Credit Investors LLC. At the same time, we removed them from CreditWatch, where we placed them with positive implications on Nov. 17, 2011 (see list). The upgrades reflect the improved performance we have observed in the deal's underlying asset portfolio since our November 2009 rating actions. According to the Jan. 18, 2012, trustee report, the transaction's asset portfolio did not hold any defaulted assets, down from the $15 million noted in the September 2009 trustee report. Additionally, the collateral pool consisted of approximately $5 million in assets from obligors rated in the 'CCC' category in January 2012, down from $20 million in September 2009. Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the ratings assigned to the notes remain consistent with the credit enhancement available to support them and take rating actions as it deems necessary. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009. -- Application Of Supplemental Tests For Rating Global Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009. -- General Criteria: Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, published June 3, 2009. -- Update To General Cash Flow Analytics Criteria For CDO Securitizations, published Oct. 17, 2006. -- CDO Spotlight: General Cash Flow Analytics For CDO Securitizations, published Aug. 25, 2004. -- Global Cash Flow And Synthetic CDO Criteria, published June 10, 2002. RATING AND CREDITWATCH ACTIONS Octagon Investment Partners XI Ltd. Rating Class To From A-1A AA+ (sf) AA (sf)/Watch Pos A-1B AA+ (sf) AA (sf)/Watch Pos A-2 AA (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Pos B A (sf) BBB+ (sf)/Watch Pos C BBB (sf) BB+ (sf)/Watch Pos D BB (sf) B+ (sf)/Watch Pos Primary Credit Analyst: Eileen Wong, New York (1) 212-438-3964; eileen_wong@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Ramki Muthukrishnan, New York (1) 212-438-1384; ramki_muthukrishnan@standardandpoors.com