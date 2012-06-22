June 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Marathon Oil Corporation's (MRO) ratings as follows: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured credit facility and notes 'BBB'; --Industrial revenue bonds 'BBB'; --Commercial paper 'F2'; --Short-term IDR 'F2'. Approximately $4.76 billion in MRO debt is affected by this rating action. Ratings Rationale: Marathon's ratings are supported by a reasonably diverse upstream portfolio; high exposure to liquids in the upstream (64.5% of production and 75.3% of 2011 reserves); solid recent operational performance; robust liquidity; a track record of defending the rating through asset sales and capex cuts; and debt reductions made following the MPC spin. These are balanced by lackluster output growth (less than 2% on average from 2007-2011 as calculated by Fitch); the potential for increased spending to accelerate growth; and selective performance/execution issues in the upstream. Given the relatively high prices paid for the Hilcorp acquisition, Marathon is also likely to need to realize efficiency gains to achieve its return targets. Production growth targets for the 2010-2016 time frame are 5-7% per annum (excluding Libyan production, as well as the impact of planned asset sales of $1.5 to $3 billion over the 2011-2013 period). Upstream Metrics Marathon's 2011 upstream metrics were good, driven in large part by a strong Reserve Replacement Ratio (RRR) of +137% on a one-year organic basis, and +212% on an all-in basis. This resulted in 1-year F&D of just $15.23/boe ($26.53/boe on an FD&A basis including the acreage-driven Hilcorp, LLC deal). However, FD&A remained quite reasonable on a three-year basis at $21.92/boe. Good replacement numbers positively impacted Marathon's R/P ratio, which increased from 10.9 years to 12.4 years. The company continues to have relatively high liquids reserves and production, which gives it better cash flow relative to gassier but higher growth peers. At year-end 2011, balance sheet debt/boe 1p reserve was $2.67/boe, while balance sheet debt/boe proven developed reserve was $3.43/boe. Eagle Ford Acquisition In 2011, Marathon acquired a $4.5 billion acreage position in the Eagle Ford from Hilcorp. The deal was paid for in cash and interim operating cash flow and resulted in the addition of 141,000 net acres (217,000 gross acres),and approximately 7,000 boepd of production. In April 2012, MRO entered a follow-on deal for additional acreage for $767 million (expected to close in Q3 2012), resulting in a total position at the end of May of 325,000 net acres. Eagle Ford's production for 1Q'12 was 14,000 boepd and is expected to ramp up to 80,000 boepd by 2016. The contribution from all U.S. shale plays in Marathon's portfolio is expected to ramp up sharply over the next several years, rising from about 20,000 boepd in 2011 to the 150,000-170,000 boepd level by 2016, with Eagle Ford contributing 100,000 boepd. In addition to the Eagle Ford, this includes key positions in the Bakken, Anadarko Woodford basin, and Niobrara/DJ basins. Recent Financial Performance Marathon's latest 12-month (LTM) credit metrics for the period ending March 31, 2012 were robust. At the end of the first quarter, debt/EBITDA was approximately 0.63 times (x) versus 0.99x at YE 2010, while EBITDA/gross interest expense rose to 24.7x from the 15.5x level seen at the end of 2010. LTM free cash flow (FCF) was approximately $600 million after subtracting capex of $3.25 billion and dividends of $510 million from operating cash flows of $4.36 billion. 2012 capex is expected to come in at $5 billion. Under Fitch's base case assumptions, the company will be moderately FCF negative, but planned asset sales should prevent the need for any incremental borrowing. Liquidity: Marathon's liquidity at the end of 1Q'12 was good; it included cash of $513 million and 100% availability on the company's $2.5 billion unsecured revolver (due 2017), which replaced the previous $3 billion (pre-spin off) revolver in April. The main covenant on the revolver is a 65% debt to cap ratio, which the company had ample headroom on at March 31, 2012. MRO's credit facilities are used to 100% backstop the company's $2.5 billion commercial paper (CP) program. Near-term debt maturities are manageable and include $114 million in 9.125% notes due 2013 with nothing due thereafter until 2017. Other Liabilities: Marathon's other liabilities are manageable. Marathon's Asset Retirement Obligation (ARO) rose to $1.51 billion from $1.35 billion at YE 2010 and was primarily linked to environmental remediation of existing upstream platforms. The pension deficit at year end 2011 was approximately $470 million for the U.S. and $523 million across all plans, a significant reduction from previous levels due to the spinoff of MPC. 2012 pension contributions are expected to be $113 million. Catalysts for positive rating actions could include a sustained improvement in upstream performance, reduced leverage, and increased size and scale. Catalysts for negative rating action could include a leveraging transaction, increased debt to fund higher capex, or significant deterioration in operational performance resulting in higher debt/boe metrics. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria & Related Research: --'Statistical Review of US E&P Companies' (May 10, 2012); --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Updating Fitch's Oil & Gas Price Deck' (Feb. 6, 2012); --'Dividend Policy in the Energy Sector: Low Oil Prices Could Create Cash Flow Stress' (Feb. 29, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Statistical Review of U.S. E&P Companies Corporate Rating Methodology Updating Fitch's Oil and Gas Price Deck Dividend Policy in the Energy Sector -- Low Oil Prices Could Create Cash Flow Stress