-- New York-based luxury retailer Barneys New York has hired a restructuring advisor to address its capital structure, which we view as unsustainable. -- We believe that the company is highly vulnerable to default or selective default, given significant debt maturities in September 2012. -- We are lowering the corporate credit rating to 'CC' from 'CCC'. -- The negative outlook reflects our view that an eventual restructuring is a likely outcome. Feb 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered the corporate credit rating on Barneys New York to 'CC' from 'CCC'. At the same time, we lowered the issue-level rating on the company's second-lien debt to 'C' from 'CCC-'. The recovery rating is '5'. The outlook is negative. "The downgrade reflects the hiring of a restructuring advisor and our belief that the company is highly vulnerable to default or selective default, given significant debt maturities in September 2012," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst David Kuntz. He added, "We maintain our view that the company will need to restructure its balance sheet." We assess the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" under our criteria because of its substantially leveraged capital structure and very thin cash flow protection measures. We do not expect a meaningful improvement over the near term. As of Oct. 31, 2011, interest coverage was 0.6x, total debt to EBITDA was 18.1x, and funds from operations to total debt was 2.3%. The negative outlook reflects our view that the current capital structure is unsustainable and that an eventual restructuring is a likely outcome. Furthermore, the rating is also predicated on our assessment of a weak liquidity position and substantial debt maturities in September 2012. Although we expect performance gains to continue because of improved luxury consumer spending, we do not believe that credit protection metrics will change meaningfully over the near term. We would lower ratings to 'D' or 'SD' if the company fails to meet near-term debt service obligations or pursues financing alternatives such as a restructuring. Given our concerns about the current capital structure and upcoming maturities, an upgrade is not a near-term consideration. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Ratings Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Our Rating Process, April 15, 2008 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: David M Kuntz, New York (1) 212-438-5022; david_m_kuntz@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Helena Song, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-2477; helena_song@standardandpoors.com