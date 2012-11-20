(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We raised our ratings on eight classes from Column Canada Issuer
Corp.'s series 2006-WEM, a Canadian CMBS transaction, and removed them from
CreditWatch with positive implications.
-- Concurrently, we lowered our rating on class K and removed it from
CreditWatch with negative implications and affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on
three other classes from the same transaction.
-- The collateral in this stand-alone transaction consists of a
fixed-rate amortizing first mortgage bond.
-- The rating actions reflect our analysis of the transaction, which
included our revaluation of the collateral and follows our analysis of the
transaction using our recently updated criteria for rating U.S. and Canadian
CMBS transactions.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 20, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today raised its ratings on eight classes of multiclass pass-through
certificates from Column Canada Issuer Corp.'s series 2006-WEM, a Canadian
commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction, and removed them
from CreditWatch with positive implications, where we placed them on Sept. 5,
2012. Concurrently, we lowered our rating on class K and removed it from
CreditWatch with negative implications. In addition, we affirmed our 'AAA
(sf)' ratings on three other classes from the same transaction (see list).
The rating actions follow our analysis of the transaction using our recently
updated criteria for rating U.S. and Canadian CMBS transactions, and the
application of the criteria was the primary driver of the rating actions. The
analysis of stand-alone (single borrower) transactions is predominantly a
recovery-based approach that assumes a loan default. Reflecting this approach,
our property-level analysis included a revaluation of the shopping and
entertainment complex totaling 4.2 million sq. ft. (which includes a 2.5
million-sq.-ft. super regional mall, a 12-story, 355-room hotel, and
entertainment and amusement facilities totaling 557,037 sq. ft.) in Edmonton,
Alberta, Canada securing the first mortgage bond in the trust. Based on our
analysis, we derived our sustainable net cash flow, which we then divided by a
weighted average capitalization rate of 6.93% to determine our expected-case
value. This yielded a loan-to-value ratio of 54.6%.
We based the downgrade of class K to 'BB+ (sf)' on our recently updated
criteria for rating U.S. and Canadian CMBS transactions, which applies a
credit enhancement minimum equal to 1% of the transaction or loan amount to
address the potential for unexpected trust expenses that may be incurred
during the life of the loan or transaction. These potential unexpected trust
expenses may include servicer fees, servicer advances, workout or corrected
mortgage fees, and potential trust legal fees.
The affirmed 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the principal and interest certificate
classes reflect subordination and liquidity support levels that are consistent
with the outstanding ratings. We affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class
A-X interest-only (IO) certificates based on our current criteria.
We based our analysis, in part, on a review of the borrower's operating
statements for the collateral for the years ended July 31, 2012 and 2011, and
the July and October 2012, rent rolls for the retail portion. The reported
occupancy was 91.7% as of the Oct. 15, 2012, rent roll for the retail portion
and 76.9% according to the July 31, 2012, borrower's statements for the hotel
portion. The master servicer, Midland Loan Services, reported a debt service
coverage (DSC) of 2.18x for the year ended July 31, 2012.
As of the Nov. 15, 2012, trustee remittance report, the first mortgage bond
has a trust and whole-loan balance of C$565.4 million. The first mortgage bond
amortizes on a 30-year schedule, with IO payments for the first two years, and
pays interest based on 5.66% per annum. The mortgage bond matures on Sept. 15,
2016.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this
credit rating report are available at
"here"
RATINGS RAISED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH POSITIVE
Column Canada Issuer Corp.
Multiclass pass-through certificates series 2006-WEM
Rating
Class To From
B AAA (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Pos
C AAA (sf) AA (sf)/Watch Pos
D AAA (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Pos
E AA+ (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Pos
F AA (sf) A (sf)/Watch Pos
G A+ (sf) A- (sf)/Watch Pos
H A- (sf) BBB+ (sf)/Watch Pos
J BBB+ (sf) BBB (sf)/Watch Pos
RATING LOWERED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE
Column Canada Issuer Corp.
Multiclass pass-through certificates series 2006-WEM
Rating
Class To From
K BB+ (sf) BBB- (sf)/Watch Neg
RATINGS AFFIRMED
Column Canada Issuer Corp.
Multiclass pass-through certificates series 2006-WEM
Class Rating
A-1 AAA (sf)
A-2 AAA (sf)
A-X AAA (sf)
(New York Ratings Team)