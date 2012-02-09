-- We believe Global Brass and Copper Inc.'s operating performance will
likely exceed our previous expectations, largely as a result of increased
end-market demand, thanks to the improving economy.
-- We are placing the ratings, including the 'B' corporate credit rating,
on CreditWatch with positive implications.
-- In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will update our performance
expectations in comparison to the company's near- and intermediate-term
liquidity and operating expectations to determine if an upgrade is warranted.
Feb 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings, including
the 'B' corporate credit ratings, on Schaumburg, Ill.-based Global Brass and
Copper Inc. (GBC) on CreditWatch with positive implications. The
CreditWatch listing indicates that there is a 50% chance of an upgrade on the
completion of our review.
"The CreditWatch listing reflects our belief GBC's near-term operating
performance will continue to benefit from increased end-market demand,
resulting in higher pricing and volumes sold," said Standard & Poor's credit
analyst Maurice Austin. "This is based on our expectations of a continued
economic recovery.
Consequently, Standard & Poor's expects the GBC's credit measures and
liquidity position to improve to a level we believe may be more consistent
with a higher rating.
In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will review our performance
expectations and the company's liquidity position, and assess the
sustainability of its operating prospects to determine whether a higher rating
is warranted.
We believe potential rating upside is likely limited to one notch and expect
to resolve the CreditWatch listing within the next several weeks.
