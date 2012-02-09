-- Genoa Healthcare Group's membership interests were transferred
to a collaboration of investors sponsored by Formation Capital LLC. The
transaction involved minor modifications to Genoa's credit facilities, including
some debt paydown and a two-year extension.
-- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating as our business and
financial risk assessments are unchanged.
-- Because of the partial repayment of Genoa's first-lien term loan, we are
raising the issue-level rating on the company's second-lien term loan to 'B'
from 'CCC+' and revising our recovery rating on the loan to '4' from '6'.
-- The negative outlook reflects the large adverse impact of federal and
state reimbursement cuts and our expectations of further declines in revenues
and EBITDA generation.
Feb 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its
'B' corporate credit rating on Tampa-based nursing home operator Genoa
Healthcare Group. The outlook is negative. At the same time, Standard & Poor's
raised the issue-level rating on the company's second-lien term loan to 'B' from
'CCC+'.
We also revised our recovery rating on the loan to '4' from '6'. The '4'
recovery rating indicates our expectations that lenders would receive average
(30%-50%) recovery of principal in the event of default. "Our view of Genoa's
"vulnerable" business risk profile, as defined in our criteria, considers
significant reimbursement risk as a key credit factor," Standard & Poor's credit
analyst John Bluemke said. "We view the financial profile as "highly leveraged"
because we do not expect meaningful improvement in the company's weak credit
protection measures." Standard & Poor's expectation for Genoa includes the
impact of recently implemented Medicare reimbursement changes--specifically an
11.1% rate cut and adverse changes to the reimbursement rules for group therapy
services.
Our vulnerable business risk assessment does not assume any further Medicare
or Medicaid cuts. Nonetheless, we believe reimbursement will remain volatile in
the long term, with further rate cuts possible at both federal and state levels,
particularly as the strain of rapidly rising health care expenditures propels
efforts to cut health care costs. "Our negative rating outlook on Genoa reflects
the large, adverse impact of reimbursement cuts, net of its mitigating
strategies, supporting our belief that cash flow could decline substantially,"
Mr. Bluemke said.
"Although we expect Genoa to be prudent with its use of cash, we view the
company's private ownership and potential of dividend activity as factors
limiting improvement in the financial profile." Genoa operates in a competitive
industry where nursing homes compete for patients. This competition likely will
intensify as nursing homes adjust to reimbursement changes.