Feb 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it revised its outlook
on Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AINV) to stable from positive. At the same
time, we affirmed our 'BBB' counterparty credit and senior debt ratings on the
company. "Our outlook revision follows management's announcement that AIC will
change leadership and alter its investment strategy in a manner that could
reduce asset liquidity," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Jeffrey Zaun.
We revised our outlook on AIC to positive in June 2011 because of
management's ability to deleverage and maintain strong cash inflows through
hostile credit markets and a bad economy. "This new strategic direction could
diminish the financial flexibility that management demonstrated through the
credit crisis." We base our ratings on AIC on its track record of maintaining
strong capital, good financial flexibility, and adequate performance through the
severe recession. Asset liquidity, which had been strong, may be diminished as
the portfolio moves toward middle-market senior loans or other less-liquid
investments.
The firm also remains vulnerable to volatile investment markets and the high
credit risk of its mezzanine-dominated investment portfolio. We will reevaluate
AIC's credit risk over the next four quarters as management reduces its exposure
to mezzanine loans. The company's decision to cut its dividend was not
surprising, and we view the move as a positive development. As of year-end 2011,
management worked through most of the investments that suffered defaults or
write-downs during the credit crisis. Nevertheless, it now faces intensified
competition as a result of frothy speculative-grade bank and bond markets. Our
stable outlook on AIC reflects its improved balance sheet, its good track record
through the recent recession, and our belief that it will realize adequate
earnings through this business cycle. Although AIC suffered considerable
investment losses during the recession, its credit profile remained stable. Our
analysis places greater emphasis on longer-term developments affecting capital
or medium-term liquidity.
"An upgrade is unlikely in 2012 while we assess the new leader's ability to
establish a track record of stable performance and strong leverage given the
firm's new strategy," said Mr. Zaun. "We could lower the ratings if credit
losses or unrealized write-downs increase leverage or make it difficult for AIC
to comply with debt covenants. We could also lower the ratings if poor market
conditions or higher payment-in-kind income weakens the firm's realized earnings
over several quarters."
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)