Fitch Affirms 4 Large Privately-Owned Turkish Banks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Large Privately Owned Turkish Banks - Rating Action Report https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/899539 LONDON, June 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Akbank T.A.S. (Akbank), Turkiye Is Bankasi (Isbank), Turkiye Garanti Bankasi (Garanti) and Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi (YKB). The Outlooks on all four banks are Stable. Isbank's and Akbank's 'BB+' Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) are drive