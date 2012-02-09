(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- New Zealand-based packaging producer Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd. is issuing $1.25 billion in senior unsecured notes due August 2019.

-- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Reynolds and its subsidiaries. At the same time, we are assigning our 'B-' issue rating and '6' recovery rating to the company's proposed $750 million 9.875% unsecured notes.

-- The negative outlook indicates that we could lower the ratings if Reynolds does not achieve the targeted benefits from its recent acquisitions, has unexpected difficulty integrating acquired operations, or does not consistently generate positive free operating cash flow.

Feb 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has affirmed its 'B+' corporate credit rating on Auckland, New Zealand-based Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. The outlook is negative. At the same time, we assigned our senior unsecured debt rating of 'B-' (two notches below the corporate credit rating) and recovery rating of '6' to Reynolds' $1.25 billion 9.875% proposed senior unsecured notes due August 2019 to be issued under Rule 144A with registration rights. The '6' recovery rating indicates our expectation for a negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We have also revised our liquidity assessment to "adequate" from "less than adequate" (under our criteria) in light of the proposed refinancing which improves the company's debt maturity profile (with minimal debt maturities until 2016) and liquidity position.

"The ratings on Reynolds reflect Standard & Poor's assessment of the company's business risk profile as "strong" and financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" (as our criteria define the terms), as well as its status as a market-leading provider of food and beverage packaging," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Liley Mehta. Reynolds is owned by Rank Group, a New Zealand-based investment firm controlled by a single individual. The company has grown rapidly via debt-financed acquisitions during the past three years. The company is one of the world's leading and most-diversified consumer and foodservice packaging providers, with annual revenues of nearly $14 billion, pro forma for the acquisition of Graham Packaging Holdings Co. completed in September 2011 for $4.5 billion. The prevalence of food-related products lends considerable stability to sales and operating results even in periods of economic weakness.

We expect EBITDA margins to be close to 20%--among the highest in the industry. Reynolds will use the net proceeds from the proposed notes issuance primarily to redeem the Graham Packaging senior notes due 2017 and 2018, Graham Packaging's senior subordinated notes due 2014, and the existing $249 million in Pactiv Corp. (which Reynolds acquired in November 2010) unsecured notes due 2012. Besides the debt paydown, Reynolds will maintain remaining proceeds as cash on the balance sheet to bolster liquidity and for general corporate purposes. Following completion of the notes offering and subsequent redemption of all Graham's existing debt, we expect to withdraw our corporate credit rating on Graham. Given its high debt leverage, Reynolds is vulnerable to raw material cost swings, particularly in plastic resin and aluminum. It's also subject to seasonal working capital variations, with sales typically higher in the warmer months.

Although management has a good track record of achieving targeted cost reductions and reducing debt somewhat following past acquisitions, the Pactiv and Graham transactions are much larger than the other acquisitions, and the company needs to gradually improve operating results or reduce debt to improve credit quality in line with the ratings. We believe Reynolds should be able to obtain the approximately $400 million of targeted synergies and other cost reductions associated with both of these acquisitions and the smaller acquisition of Dopaco Inc. in May 2011. Synergy realization, together with modest earnings growth or debt reduction, should bring credit measures to appropriate levels so that total adjusted debt to EBITDA is about 6x. Pro forma for the proposed notes issuance, we estimate total adjusted debt to be about $18.5 billion including about $800 million of tax-effected postretirement liabilities and capitalized operating leases. As of Sept. 30, 2011, we estimate total adjusted debt to trailing-12-month EBITDA at about 7.5x pro forma for all recent acquisitions before unrealized synergies.

The outlook is negative. Pro forma for the Graham acquisition, adjusted debt to EBITDA is considerably greater than the 6x we consider consistent with the rating. We could lower the ratings if Reynolds does not achieve the targeted benefits from the Pactiv and Graham acquisitions, has unexpected difficulty integrating acquired operations, or does not consistently generate positive free operating cash flow. "For us to consider a downgrade, EBITDA margins would have to deteriorate to about 17% on flat sales during 2012, based on our view of the company's pro forma adjusted debt levels," Ms. Mehta continued. "Cash flow could weaken to less than we currently anticipate if deteriorating economic conditions cause a significant slowdown in consumer spending or the company experiences heightened competition in any of its businesses.

We would also consider a downgrade if liquidity erodes significantly, or if raw material prices rise so sharply that the company is unable to pass on its higher costs to customers, or if it were in danger of violating financial covenants. We could also lower the ratings if the company undertakes another large, debt-financed acquisition. Reynolds' current very aggressive financial policies make an upgrade unlikely at this time." (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)