Feb 9 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) and senior debt ratings for The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)
and Williams Partners L.P. (WPZ) at 'BBB-'. WMB's ratings were removed from
Rating Watch Negative where they were placed on June 24, 2011 following an offer
by the company to acquire Southern Union Company (SUG). WMB's Rating Outlook is
Stable. Also affirmed are ratings for WPZ affiliates, Williams Partners Finance
Corporation (WPFC), Northwest Pipeline GP (NWP), and Transcontinental Gas
Pipeline Company, LLC (TGPL). The Rating Outlooks for WPZ, WPFC, NWP and TGPL
have been revised to Positive from Stable. A full list of rated entities is
shown below.
Approximately $8.7 billion of outstanding long-term debt is affected.
Key Rating Factors: WMB's rating affirmation and the removal of its ratings from
Watch Negative primarily consider its consolidated and parent holding company
credit profiles, its reduced business risk, and the quality of its cash flows.
Following the Dec. 31, 2011, spin off of its exploration and production business
through WPX Energy Inc. (WPX), WMB's commodity price exposure has been lowered
and liquidity needs materially reduced. Near-term event risk has also been
reduced, as the pending acquisition of SUG by Energy Transfer Equity, L.P.,
eliminates Fitch's earlier concerns about the potential leveraging impact of
WMB's competing offer to purchase SUG.
Post the WPX spin, a higher percentage of parent company cash flow will come
from WPZ partnership distributions which are subordinated to the payment of its
fixed obligations. It is worth noting, however, that operations outside the
partnership are expected to be a significant source of additional earnings and
cash flow, particularly as the development of WMB's Canadian midstream
infrastructure and Geismar olefins investments progress. When considering the
rating significance of cash flow subordination Fitch recognizes the benefit to
WMB from its control over WPZ's operations and financial practices through its
ownership of WPZ partnership interests.
WPZ's Positive Outlook reflects the expanding scale and scope of its operations,
the predictability of cash flows generated by its pipeline and fee-based
midstream assets, above-average credit metrics, and conservative financial
practices including a willingness to issue equity to fund growth and by
maintaining sustainable partnership distributions. Also considered is WPZ's
relationship with WMB, owner of its general partner interest and 73% of its
limited partner interests.
Additional rating considerations for WPZ include the subordination of the cash
flows generated by NWP and TGPL and its financial exposure to commodity prices.
Approximately one half of the gross margin generated from WPZ's midstream assets
is commodity based. Currently, WPZ's natural gas liquids (NGL) production is
un-hedged. While the percentage of gross margin generated from fee-based
operations is expected to increase thus reducing its relative commodity
exposure, absent entering into new hedges, WPZ's financial performance will
remain sensitive to changes in NGL prices.
TGPL's and NWP's ratings and Positive Outlooks reflect their strong individual
operating and financial profiles, offset by the structural and functional ties
between these entities and their parent WPZ. Operationally, TGPL and NWP are
considered two of the premier pipeline systems in the U.S. Both pipelines boast
competitive rate structures, operate in relatively secure markets, have a high
percentage of capacity subscribed under medium- to long-term contracts with
utility counterparties, and have manageable expansion plans.
Forward Expectations: Fitch projects WMB's 2012 consolidated debt to EBITDA to
be 4.0 times (x) or below and parent-level leverage to be 1.3x or below. Debt to
EBITDA at WPZ for 2012 is expected to be between 3.5x and 4.0x. Leverage ratios
for both WMB and WPZ should end the year at the lower end of the range of
expectations if NGL frac spreads continue near current strong levels. NWP and
TGPL should continue to maintain strong credit metrics for their rating category
for the next several years with debt to EBITDA below 3.0x.
Liquidity: WMB's liquidity is expected to be strong given its substantial cash
resources, minimal debt refunding requirements, and reduced capital spending
with the separation of WPX. Debt maturities for the next 10 years are
insignificant. WMB has a $900 unsecured revolving credit facility that matures
in June 2016. The revolver has a maximum debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.5 to 1.0; no
greater than 5.0 to 1.0 following acquisitions of $50 million or more. A default
at WPZ is an event of default under the WMB revolver. No debt is currently
outstanding under the WMB revolver.
WPZ has a $2 billion unsecured revolving credit facility that matures in June
2016. Both TGPL and NWP are co-borrowers for up to $400 million each under the
WPZ revolver. Debt maturities for WPZ, TGPL and NWP are manageable, with the
only refinancing for the three companies through 2014 being a $325 million TGPL
note maturity in 2012. The WPZ revolver has a maximum consolidated debt to
EBITDA ratio of 5.0 to 1.0; no greater than 5.5 to 1.0 following acquisitions of
$50 million or more. In addition, debt to capitalization for TGPL and NWP can be
no greater than 65%. No debt is currently outstanding under the WPZ revolver.
Catalysts for Future Rating Actions: Possible catalysts for negative rating
actions for WMB include increasing leverage, a rating downgrade at WPZ, and poor
performance from Canadian and olefins operations. Possible catalysts for
negative rating actions at WPZ include increasing commodity risk and materially
weaker financial performance. A possible catalyst for negative ratings action at
TGPL and NWP is a WPZ downgrade.
Possible catalysts for positive rating actions at WMB include consolidated and
parent company standalone de-leveraging, lowered business risk, and improving
credit quality at WPZ. Possible catalysts for positive rating actions at WPZ
include increasing scale and diversity of assets, a greater percentage of
revenues generated from pipelines and other fixed-fee assets, and maintenance of
strong credit measures under a less favorable commodity price environment. A
possible catalyst for positive rating actions at TGPL and NWP is a WPZ upgrade.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
The Williams Companies, Inc.
--IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-';
--Junior subordinated convertible debentures at 'BB'.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Positive Outlook:
Williams Partners L.P.
--IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-'.
Williams Partners Finance Corporation
--IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-'.
Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Company, LLC
--IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB'.
Northwest Pipeline GP
--IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB'.