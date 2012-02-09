Feb 9 - Fitch Ratings has removed Ralcorp Holdings, Inc.'s
(Ralcorp) ratings from Rating Watch Negative following the completion of the
tax-free spinoff of Post Foods (Post) on Feb. 3, 2012 and the associated debt
reduction. Concurrently, Fitch has affirmed Ralcorp's ratings as follows:
Ralcorp Holdings, Inc.
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-';
--Bank credit facility at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
In connection with the Post spinoff transaction, Ralcorp received $900 million
in cash and Fitch estimates that Ralcorp utilized approximately $800 million of
these proceeds for the reduction of prepayable debt. Immediately following this
debt reduction, Ralcorp's total debt was $1.96 billion and the company currently
has no other prepayable debt at par. Ralcorp plans to liquidate its
approximately 20% retained interest in Post, valued at roughly $180 million,
over the next 12 months and utilize the proceeds for share repurchases or debt
reduction.
Ralcorp has historically grown through acquisitions and continues to pursue
private-brand acquisitions and share repurchases under its remaining five
million share authorization. Fitch factors into the ratings that Ralcorp will be
conservative with these strategies while leverage remains at or above the high
end of the company's stated long term leverage (total debt to EBITDA) range of
2.5 to 3.0 times (x). Ralcorp's commitment to maintain leverage in that range
provides support for the ratings to remain at the current level.
For the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2011, Ralcorp's consolidated total debt to
operating EBITDA was 3.1x, FFO adjusted leverage was 3.8x and EBITDA to gross
interest expense was 5.8x. Fitch estimates that Ralcorp's leverage will be near
3.0x for fiscal 2012 and trend lower as earnings grow. A negative rating action
could occur if Ralcorp aggressively pursues acquisitions and share repurchases
and/or if operating fundamentals deteriorate substantially so that leverage
would be sustained in the mid-3x range or above for an extended period. A
positive rating action is not anticipated in the near-to intermediate term.
Ralcorp generated base business sales growth of 9% for the quarter ended Dec.
31, 2011, primarily reflecting considerably higher pricing that the company
implemented to partially offset heightened commodity costs. Despite the higher
price levels, base business volume, excluding branded cereal, held up fairly
well with flat volume for the latest quarter versus the year ago period. Ralcorp
is currently facing significant raw material and freight cost headwinds, which
the company estimates at 10-12% higher 'cost of good sold' in fiscal 2012 versus
the prior year. This increase is on top of a 6% rise in fiscal 2011. Although
Ralcorp plans to reduce costs and increase pricing selectively, margin pressure
will be particularly pronounced in the first half of the fiscal year with some
easing currently anticipated in the back half.
For the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2011, the stand-alone Ralcorp private label
business generated approximately $3.8 billion sales, $520 million EBITDA (13.7%
margin) and FCF of $240 million (6.2% margin). The $545 million acquisition of a
private brand refrigerated dough business that closed Oct. 3, 2011 is expected
to add more than $300 million of sales. FCF is expected to remain strong in
fiscal 2012 but will be impacted by higher capital expenditures, in the range of
$190 million to $210 million in total, driven by capital expenditures associated
with the company's accelerated cost reduction (ACR) initiatives.
Ralcorp is the leading producer of private brand food products in the United
States and a foodservice provider. The company maintains leading market share
positions and scale across a broad variety of private label categories but lost
the diversification and cash flow provided by the higher margin Post branded
cereal business. Ralcorp will have lower EBITDA margins than the pre-spinoff
average (including Post) of 16.4% generated in fiscal 2011. The company does not
pay a dividend, and Fitch does not expect it to change this stance in the near
term.
Ralcorp maintains adequate liquidity after the spinoff of Post, including
approximately $130 million to $140 million cash and an undrawn $300 million
revolver expiring July 27, 2015. The company also has full availability under
its $110 million receivables securitization facility. Upcoming debt maturities
are modest, with $10.7 million due in fiscal 2012 and $85.7 million due in
fiscal 2013, which will make leverage reduction primarily dependent on earnings
growth.
Ralcorp's $300 million notes due in 2020 and $450 million notes due in 2039 do
not contain financial covenants, but do contain a change-of-control triggering
event in conjunction with downgrades below investment grade. Its other notes
contain a financial covenant that total debt-to-adjusted EBITDA may exceed 3.5x
for four consecutive quarters but not be greater than 3.75x. Ralcorp's credit
facilities contain financial covenants of minimum EBIT to consolidated interest
expense of 3.0x and maximum total debt-to-EBITDA of 3.75x. Ralcorp is expected
to remain in compliance with its debt covenants.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Judi M. Rossetti, CFA/CPA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2077
Fitch, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3195
Committee Chairperson
Wesley E. Moultrie II, CPA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3186
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology