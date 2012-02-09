Feb 9 - Fitch Ratings assigns a 'BBB' rating to the Freeport-McMoRan
Copper & Gold Inc.'s (NYSE: FCX) new senior notes. FCX stated that it
intends to use the net proceeds of the notes plus cash on hand to redeem the
outstanding $3 billion of 8.375% senior notes due 2017. The transaction lowers
interest expenses, brings $500 million in debt maturities forward to 2015 and
stretches $2 billion of maturities to 2022. A full list of ratings follows this
release.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The ratings reflect the company's leading position in the industry, strong
liquidity, and sound operational and financial management. Operations benefit
from low average costs, large scale and long lived reserves. Long-term copper
fundamentals benefit from short supply, modest inventories, strong demand from
China and solid demand from developed nations.
The Stable Outlook reflects FCX's balanced approach to capital expenditures,
dividends and financial leverage and Fitch's outlook on the copper market.
Based on the Jan. 19, 2012 earnings announcement, at Dec. 31, 2011, cash on hand
was $4.8 billion of which $3.9 billion would be available to the parent company
after non-controlling interests and withholding taxes. Total debt was $3.5
billion with estimated scheduled maturities pro forma for the transaction over
the next five years of $4 million in 2012 and $500 million in 2015. The $1.5
billion revolver, maturing March 30, 2016, was fully available except for $44
million representing letters of credits issued at Dec. 31, 2011.
Guidance for 2012 operating cash flow is $4.7 billion including $800 million of
working capital uses and assuming average realizations of copper at $3.50/lb.,
gold at $1,600/oz. and molybdenum at $13/lb. This compares to preliminary 2011
operating cash flow of $6.6 billion on average realizations of copper at
$3.86/lb., gold at $1,583/oz., and molybdenum at $16.98/lb.
Guidance for annual average operating cash flows, excluding working capital
changes, for 2013 and 2014, is between about $5 billion and $8 billion (assuming
copper realizations between $3.00/lb. and $4.00/lb., gold at $1,200/oz. and
molybdenum at $12/lb.) Guidance for capital expenditures is $4 billion in 2012
and $3.5 billion in 2013. Fitch estimates annual interest expense on pro forma
debt levels to be about $140 million per year and common dividends of about $1.1
billion for 2012.
Preliminary operating EBITDA for 2011 was $10.2 billion and FCX guides to an
annual range for 2012 and 2013 of between $7.4 billion and $11.6 billion for
copper prices between $3.00/lb. and $4.00/lb. These levels correspond to a pro
forma total debt to EBITDA range of 0.5 times (x) to 0.3x on a gross basis.
Fitch expects FFO adjusted leverage to remain under 1.5x over the next 24
months.
Fitch notes that earnings and cash flows are highly leveraged to metals prices
and a $0.10/lb. decline in copper prices could cut EBITDA by $400 million over a
12-month period. In particular, FCX's average copper realizations were $3.86/lb.
for the full year 2011 and $3.42/lb. for the fourth quarter of 2011. Average
copper realizations were $2.60/lb. in 2009 and $3.59/lb in 2010.
Thirty-one percent of 2011 operating profits and 26% of 2011 copper reserves are
from Papua, Indonesia. Fitch rates Indonesia 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook. FCX
has been in this area for more than 40 years, and the mine is a significant
exporter.
Fitch currently rates FCX as follows:
FCX
--Issuer Default Rating 'BBB';
--$1.5 billion secured bank revolver 'BBB';
--$500 million 1.40% senior notes due Feb. 13, 2015 'BBB';
--$500 million 2.15% senior notes due March 1, 2017 'BBB';
--$2 billion 3.55% senior notes due March 1, 2022 'BBB';
--$3 billion 8.375% senior notes due 2017 'BBB' (to be redeemed).
FMC
--7.125% senior unsecured debentures due 2027 'BBB';
--9.50% senior unsecured notes due 2031 'BBB';
--6.125% senior unsecured notes due 2034 'BBB'.
