Nov 21 - Slowing load growth and growing reliance on natural gas to generate electricity were among the primary topics at the 47th Annual Edison Electric Institute (EEI) financial conference and are discussed in a Fitch Ratings wrap-up report. Other concerns include: inroads from competing, nontraditional energy sources; purveyors of energy efficiency; and looming tax policy decisions regarding dividends and capital gains. Hallway chatter at the convention included the impact of Hurricane Sandy on east coast utilities. The EEI Conference convened in Phoenix, AZ, on Nov. 11, 2012 against a backdrop of low interest rates and power prices which is, generally, in Fitch's view, supportive of existing credit quality for investor-owned utilities (IOUs). In addition, Fitch noted that IOUs have ample access to both debt and equity capital markets and utility-focused strategies broadly consistent with U.S. energy policy goals. As discussed at Fitch's annual breakfast session, results so far in 2012 are consistent with Fitch's expectations as articulated at last year's breakfast presentation at EEI, including sluggish kWh sales growth, an anemic economic recovery, gas supply overhang, high capex and industry consolidation. The industry outlook remains stable, in Fitch's opinion, with credit metrics consistent with the existing median ratings of 'BBB' and 'BBB+' for utility parent and operating companies, respectively. Within Fitch utilities portfolio, 83% of Rating Outlooks in the sector are Stable. The full 'EEI Wrap-Up Report' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EEI 2012 Wrap-Up: Load Uncertainty and the Dash to Gas