(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 25 - The European Central Bank loosened its eligibility rules for collateral in the Eurosystem to include some 'BBB-' rated structured finance assets Friday. This should mean that banks retain their ability to post structured finance assets with the ECB even if their sovereign is downgraded below investment grade. The 'BBB-' threshold applies to RMBS, SME CLOs, auto loan, leasing and consumer ABS as well as CMBS.

The impact is greatest for ABS and CMBS, which previously had the most stringent criteria. The granular nature of structured finance portfolios and high levels of credit enhancement mean the notes can often be rated several notches above the sovereign rating. This is currently the case in Spain where the sovereign is rated 'BBB'/Negative and structured finance notes are rated up to 'AA-'.

Fitch Ratings' current eurozone sovereign ratings mean structured finance transactions in every country except Greece can achieve credit ratings of at least 'BBB-'. Greece is an exception because the material risk of a eurozone exit has brought transfer and convertibility risks into play. This effectively imposes a cap on the ratings of all issuers and transactions domiciled in that country. One result is that many tranches have the same 'B-sf' rating despite strong performance. In the event of an exit from the eurozone, Fitch would treat the forcible re-denomination of sovereign and private sector debt into a new currency as a default, hence the need for a low rating (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)