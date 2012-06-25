BRIEF-SoftBank announces agreement to acquire Boston Dynamics
* Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire robotics pioneer Boston Dynamics from Alphabet Inc
June 25 Grupo Modelo SAB de CV : * Says aware of speculation over deal with Anheuser Busch Inbev SA * Modelo says continually evaluating various strategic options * Modelo says has had talks with Anheuser Busch Inbev SA over possible
deal to expand existing relationship * Modelo says talks may or may not result in a deal and speculation is
premature
TOKYO, June 9 Nikkei futures and options contracts expiring in June were forecast to settle at 19,997.63, market participants said on Friday, citing estimates by brokerages.