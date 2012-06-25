June 25 - Fitch Ratings believes that achievement of full control of Grupo
Modelo by Anheuser Busch InBev NV/SA (ABI, rated 'A/F1'
with a Stable Rating Outlook) makes good strategic and economic sense. The move
would enhance the value of ABI's existing 50% stake in Grupo Modelo by providing
scope for integration into ABI's organization. Thus far, the benefits for ABI
have been limited to a stream of dividends.
Grupo Modelo's operations are focused in the highly profitable, duopolistic
market of Mexico, where ABI does not have a presence, and in the U.S. While ABI
is the leading beer company in the U.S., Modelo is stronger in the imported beer
category where ABI has only recently started making meaningful inroads. Modelo's
products are distributed in the U.S. by Constellation Brands (rated 'BB+' with a
Stable Rating Outlook) via its Crown Imports, LLC joint venture. If the
agreement is terminated, Constellation is entitled to eight times one-year
EBITDA of its share in Crown Imports. Fitch will evaluate the credit
implications for Constellation, should the joint venture be terminated due to a
change of control, as the firm could use such payments for debt reduction." .
We note that Grupo Modelo's leading market share of 56% in the large Mexican
market and its healthy EBITDA margin of close to 30 % characterize it as an
attractive acquisition target in the consolidating global beer industry.
If ABI chose to finance the potential Modelo transaction with debt, we calculate
a $10 billion to $12 billion disbursement would cause its annualized leverage to
deteriorate (on a lease adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR basis) by no more
than 0.3x-0.5x against our expectation that this metric would reach
approximately 2.0x for 2012. That said, this metric has the potential to decline
towards 2.0x in the second full year of the transaction, although it would in
the first year marginally exceed the parameters compatible with ABI's current
'A' rating and fully absorb the company's rating headroom. However, this
calculation does not include any payments to Constellation Brands for the
purpose of terminating Modelo's current distribution agreements in the US.
Merger and acquisition risk remains a core feature of the alcoholic beverage
sector. This transaction would follow ABI's announcement earlier this year that
it had completed the first stage of the acquisition of 50% of Cerverceria
Nacional Dominicana for $1.1 billion. (Please see our comment "Fitch: Anheuser
Busch InBev's Deleveraging Continues Despite Investment in Dominican Republic,"
published in April 2012 and available at www.fitchratings.com)
When we upgraded ABI's rating to 'A' in May 2012, we also took into account M&A
risk for ABI and mentioned that the chances of ABI eventually gaining full
control of Grupo Modelo or buying back its South Korean business should not be
excluded. However, we also noted that adverse credit consequences arising from
such events would be limited in terms of integration risk and leverage increase.
Still, under such terms ABI's headroom for further M&A activity in 2012-2014
would be constrained. The company's path to deleveraging and its ability to
retain its current 'A' rating would be a function of the extent to that ABI and
its subsidiary AmBev decide to withhold any increases in dividend payments or
resumption of share buyback activities, as well as the scope for limiting major
increases in capex.
We note that we do not have information to indicate that this transaction would
happen. Should ABI announce a Modelo transaction, our analysis would focus on
what particular ABI entity undertakes the acquisition (ABI directly or through
the cash rich subsidiary AmBev, or through Anheuser Busch Worldwide, the
sub-holding that conducted the acquisition of Anheuser Busch). We would also
examine integration plans and what actions ABI would undertake in order to
maintain a steady path to deleveraging.
