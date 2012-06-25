June 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed all tranches of Smile Securitisation
Company 2007 B.V. as follows.
EUR1,424m Class A (NL0000169142): 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR55.0m Class B (XS0288450736): 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR41.2m Class C (XS0288453599): 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative
EUR41.2m Class D (XS0288455370): 'CCCsf'; RE0%
EUR8.2m Class E (XS0288455883): 'CCsf'; RE0%
The affirmation reflects the low defaults and losses, high historical recoveries
achieved and slight increase in credit enhancement (CE) since the last review in
June 2011. Cumulative defaults as a percentage of initial portfolio balance have
increased slightly to 1.68% from 1.39% as of the last review. Additionally,
cumulative net losses have only marginally increased to 0.27% of the initial
portfolio balance compared to 0.17%.
Despite the increase in cumulative defaults noted above, cumulative recoveries
have also increased contributing to a weighted average recovery rate (for
defaulted assets that have been worked out) that has remained stable at
approximately 73%.
CE (based on subordination) has improved for all classes of notes and are as
follows: class A 12.6%, class B 9.2%, class C 6.6%, class D 4.1% and class E
1.2%. The transaction currently has a pro-rata amortisation profile for
scheduled repayments. As all notes receive principal repayments under pro-rata
amortisation, the transaction has not benefitted from as much de-leveraging as a
purely sequential amortisation transaction. If cumulative defaults exceed 2.2%
of the initial portfolio balance, the notes will schedule repayments
sequentially rather than pro rata. Cumulative defaults are currently 1.68% and
the trigger is not expected to be breached in the next year which prolongs
pro-rata amortisation for the transaction.
The Negative Outlook is maintained on the class C note because of a large bucket
of lowly rated assets (9.2% of the outstanding portfolio balance).
