Overview -- Global data protection solutions provider SafeNet Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its government solutions (GS) business. -- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit on SafeNet. We are raising our rating on the company's first-lien term loan to 'BB-' from 'B+' and raising the rating on the second-lien notes to 'B' from 'B-'. -- We are revising the outlook to positive from stable. -- The positive outlook reflects our expectation of debt repayment following the sale, and a subsequent reduction in leverage. Rating Action On Nov. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Belcamp, Md.-based SafeNet Inc. to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company. We also raised our issue rating on the company's existing first-lien term loan to 'BB-' from 'B+' and revised our recovery rating on the debt to '1' from '2', indicating our expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery of principal in the event of payment default. In addition, we are raising our rating on the company's existing second-lien term loan to 'B' from 'B-'. We revised our recovery rating on the debt to '3' from '5', indicating our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery of principal in the event of payment default. Rationale The outlook revision reflects our expectation of an improved financial risk profile following the sale of the GS business. The company plans to use the sale proceeds to repay approximately 80% of its outstanding first-lien debt, for taxes, fees, and expenses, and to add $5 million of cash to the balance sheet. The rating on SafeNet reflects its "weak" business risk profile, which encompasses the company's modest scale, as well as vulnerability to competition from large vendors with stronger financial profiles and its "aggressive" financial risk profile. These factors are partly offset by a diverse customer base and growing addressable markets. Our base-case rating assumptions include mid-single-digit revenue growth, reflecting new products in the data protection business and revenue stabilization in the software rights management (SRM) business. We also assume EBITDA margins will improve to the mid-double-digits by the end of 2013, reflecting growth in higher-margin products and maintenance revenue. SafeNet provides data protection and software monetization solutions to commercial and government customers. The company specializes in certificate-based token authentication products, hardware security modules, data encryption and control solutions, and SRM. We are maintaining our "weak" business risk profile evaluation for SafeNet. Although the company's revenue base will be substantially smaller (GS accounted for approximately 30% of year-to-date Sept. 30, 2012, revenues) and we expect its EBITDA margins to decline following the sale, our business risk evaluation incorporates substantially better growth prospects for the remaining company. The company's GS business, which includes Type 1 solutions used by the U.S. government agencies, has been rapidly declining due to its vulnerability to budgetary pressures. Revenues from GS products decreased by approximately 32% year-over-year for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2011. We expect the company's pro forma revenues to grow in the mid-single-digits in the next year due to growing demand for data protection solutions for the cloud, storage, and virtual environments, as well as new product introductions. We also believe that the SRM business will grow in low- single-digits compared with SRM's depressed revenue base in 2012. Excluding the higher-margin government business, we expect pro forma EBITDA margins to be about 12% for fiscal 2012, compared with combined margins of around 20%. However, we expect the margins to improve in 2013 to the mid-double- digits, due to growth in higher-margin products and maintenance revenue and modest operating scale improvements. In our assessment, the company's management and governance is "fair". We revised our view of SafeNet's financial risk profile to "aggressive" from "highly leveraged," incorporating the expected debt repayment. We expect lease adjusted debt to EBITDA to be in the mid-4x area in 2012 and then decline to below 4x in 2013. Pro forma funds from operations (FFO) to debt is expected to be around 20% exiting 2013. Although the company's financial metrics are moderate for the "aggressive" financial risk score, the rating incorporates the company's relatively modest scale following the sale, and potential revenue and earnings pressure due to economic weakness in Europe. Liquidity We expect SafeNet to maintain "adequate" liquidity, consisting of cash on hand of $56.3 million at Sept. 30, 2012, a $25 million revolving credit facility availability, and moderate free operating cash flow. The company's revolver matures in 2013; however, our current rating and outlook incorporate expectations that the company will extent the revolver's maturity on substantially similar terms by the end of 2012. Uses of cash include modest working capital needs, and capital expenditures of around $9 million to $11 million. Our liquidity analysis includes the following: -- We project sources of cash to exceed uses by more than 1.5x for the near term. -- Net sources are expected to be positive, even if EBITDA declines by 15%. -- Free cash flow is assumed to pay down debt. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis see the recovery report to be published shortly on RatingsDirect. Outlook The positive outlook reflects our expectation of an improved financial risk profile and more sustainable revenue growth following the proposed sale. We could raise the rating if the company can maintain leverage at or below the mid-4x area. We could revise the outlook to stable if investments in R&D and sales don't translate into sustained revenue and EBITDA growth in the near term, or if leverage were to exceed 5x on a sustained basis. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From SafeNet Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Positive/-- B/Stable/-- Upgraded; Recovery Ratings Revised To From SafeNet Inc. Senior Secured US$131 mil 2nd lien term bank ln due B B- 2015 Recovery Rating 3 5 US$250 mil 1st lien term bank ln due BB- B+ 2014 Recovery Rating 1 2 US$25 mil revolving credit bank ln BB- B+ 2013 Recovery Rating 1 2