(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Russian insurer Sogaz continues to benefit from strong ties with Gazprom, the world's largest natural gas company, which enhances Sogaz's competitive position and operating performance. -- We now factor in support from Gazprom into Sogaz's stand-alone credit profile, which results in it being at the same level as the long-term rating. -- We are affirming our 'BBB-' and 'ruAA+' ratings on Sogaz. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Sogaz will continue to benefit from its strong ties with Gazprom and its good operating performance, good level of capital adequacy, and at least marginal quality of investment portfolio. Rating Action On June 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Russian insurer OJSC Sogaz at 'BBB-'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, the Russia national scale rating was affirmed at 'ruAA+'. Rationale The affirmation reflects what we see as a balance between OJSC Sogaz's good competitive position, good capitalization, and good operating performance, against relatively high credit risk in Sogaz's investment portfolio and the high industry risk associated with operating in the Russian insurance market. The rating benefits from strong ties with OAO Gazprom (Gazprom; BBB/Stable/A-2), the world's largest natural gas company, which enhance Sogaz's competitive position and operating performance. Previously, we included a one-notch uplift to Sogaz's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to reflect its strong ties with Gazprom, because we believed that the stand-alone credit profile did not fully reflect the benefits Sogaz could receive from the Gazprom group. However, in a change to our analytical approach, we now factor support from Gazprom into our assessment of Sogaz's SACP. Therefore, the SACP is now at the same level as the long-term counterparty credit rating on Sogaz. We believe that Gazprom enhances Sogaz's competitive position and operating performance. Although Gazprom is a government-related entity (GRE) as defined by our criteria, we do not consider Sogaz to be a GRE, because it does not provide an essential public service that could not be readily undertaken by another entity; does not play a central role in meeting key economic, social or political objectives of the government; is not directly owned by the government; and is unlikely to be supported by the government directly. Despite the fact that Sogaz is currently 51% owned by BANK ROSSIYA (B+/Stable/B; Russia national scale 'ruA'), we believe that Gazprom has significant influence over Sogaz via its representation on the board of directors. We also believe that the lower ratings on BANK ROSSIYA do not have an influence on the ratings on Sogaz. With gross premium written of Russian ruble (RUB) 60.2 billion (about $2 billion) in 2011 and RUB51.2 billion in 2010, the Sogaz group ranks second among Russian insurers. Its product range includes primarily property and engineering businesses (48% in 2011) and voluntary medical insurance (29%). It specializes in large-scale industrial, energy, and commercial risk and medical insurance. We expect Sogaz's portfolio structure to gradually include more retail business. Sogaz displays strong competitive characteristics that are constrained by the high industry risk in Russia. A strong franchise and its experience in corporate lines and personal voluntary medical insurance support Sogaz's competitive position. We note that Sogaz's portfolio has concentration on Gazprom risks, although this reduced gradually to about 37% in 2011 from more than 50% in 2007-2008, mainly through the acquisition of new corporate business. Sogaz's overall market share was about 8.8% in 2011, with strong positions (12.3% market share) in personal lines (including voluntary medical insurance where Sogaz is a market leader) and about 9.4% each in the property and liability lines. We expect Gazprom business to remain the centerpiece of Sogaz's portfolio, while its market share in separate lines will likely gradually improve. In 2012-2013 we expect that Sogaz will maintain and improve its competitive position by increasing its premium income by about 10%-15% year on year. Sogaz significantly improved its underwriting performance in 2011, thanks to premium rate increases and supported by a favorable claims environment. Sogaz consequently delivered a net combined ratio of 91.54% compared with 100.2% in 2010, which is in line with the strong average net combined ratio of slightly less than 90% for 2007-2010, better than its peers in Russia and the rest of the CIS. Under our base-case expectations, we believe Sogaz can sustain this combined ratio in the absence of major loss events. For 2012, we expect a net combined ratio between 95%-98% and return on revenues in excess of 12%. We think that Sogaz's capitalization in 2011 was similar to the level of 2010. It was largely supported by an adequate operating performance with RUB7 billion profit for the year. Further improvements will depend on Sogaz's policy toward noncore acquisitions, which we continue to view negatively. In January 2012, Sogaz increased its stake in Schwarzmeer und Ostsee Versicherungs-AG SOVAG (SOVAG; NR) to 50.9% and therefore SOVAG will be consolidated into Sogaz's financials for the period ending Dec. 31, 2012. We think that the overall effect on Sogaz's capitalization will be neutral. For 2012, we expect Sogaz's capital adequacy ratio, as measured by our capital model, to stabilize at a good level. We consider Sogaz's investment quality to be marginal. It is characterized by exposure to credit risk, persistent counterparty concentrations, and somewhat declining exposure to market risk through equity investments. Sogaz invests mostly in instruments with fixed returns, in particular bank deposits and current accounts (57%), Russian ruble-denominated bonds (27%), equities (8%), and real estate (8% of investments on Dec. 31, 2011). We see as positive that, over the first quarter of 2012, Sogaz disposed of about RUB1.2 billion of shares (about 2% from the investment portfolio) and reallocated them in fixed-income instruments. We do not expect any material changes in Sogaz's investment portfolio. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Sogaz will continue to benefit from its strong ties with Gazprom and its good operating performance, good level of capital adequacy, and at least marginal quality of investment portfolio. A positive rating action is remote, unless the company significantly changes its investment profile, including limiting investments to unconsolidated subsidiaries. Conversely, any significant and sustained deterioration in earnings, capitalization, or the quality of the company's investment portfolio could lead to a negative rating action. Negative rating actions could also follow if we recognize a diminution of Gazprom support. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed OJSC Sogaz Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating BBB-/Stable/-- Russia National Scale Rating ruAA+ (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)