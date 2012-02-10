(The following statement was released by the rating agency) )
Feb 10 - Fitch Ratings today published 'Navigating the Drug Channel -
An Overview: Getting to the Other Side,' the first in a series of seven reports
analyzing the U.S. drug channel and how its participants may be affected by the
ongoing evolution of the U.S. healthcare industry.
Fitch observes that the healthcare industry has been reforming even apart from
the passage of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA).
Nevertheless, the dynamics of legislated healthcare reform, along with a number
of other market factors, are affecting the drug channel in several ways.
Mounting cost pressures from governmental and private third-party payors are
affecting nearly every channel participant. Furthermore, sustained high
unemployment has led to lower patient and procedure volumes and moderate
underutilization of healthcare in general. These trends should continue through
2012 and into 2013. Fitch notes, however, that broader macroeconomic conditions
only modestly influence overall demand within the drug channel.
An aging population, a rapidly growing specialty drug market, an unprecedented
period of branded drug patent expiries, and healthcare reform should
nevertheless support modest overall drug channel growth over the next several
years. Overall, Fitch expects annual U.S. pharmaceutical spending growth of
approximately 3% or less over the next couple of years.
This first report provides an overview of the drug channel and of the
relationships among the various channel participants. It walks through the
dynamics of both product and money flow, while identifying key headwinds and
tailwinds affecting the drug channel.
Subsequent reports will focus on specific industry sub-sectors' roles within the
drug channel. These sub-sectors include pharmaceutical manufacturers,
distributors, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), retail pharmacies, and
institutional pharmacies and care providers. The final report in the series will
examine drug reimbursement in the U.S.
The full report, 'Navigating the Drug Channel - An Overview: Getting to the
Other Side,' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' This is the first in a
series of seven reports that Fitch will publish during the first half of 2012.
Additional information is available on 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Navigating the Drug Channel - An
Overview: Getting to the Other Side