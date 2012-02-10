(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- We see Greek dairy company Fage Dairy Industry's 2012 perform remaining sound, with its U.S. operations driving future growth and mitigating pressure from the group's domestic activities.

-- We therefore think that Fage will be able to generate positive free cash flow and sustain the improvement in its credit metrics.

-- We are raising our long-term corporate credit and issue ratings on Fage to 'B' from 'B-'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our opinion that Fage should be able to generate positive free cash flow in 2012, while keeping its adjusted EBITDA-to-interest ratio above 2.0x and debt-to-EBITDA ratio below 5.0x.

Feb 10 - Feb. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term corporate credit rating on Greek dairy company Fage Dairy Industry S.A. (Fage) to 'B' from 'B-'. The outlook is stable. We also raised our issue rating on Fage's senior unsecured bonds to 'B' from 'B-'. The upgrade primarily reflects our view that Fage will continue to perform solidly over the next 12 months, which should enable the group to keep adjusted leverage below 5.0x and generate positive free operating cash flow in 2012. We anticipate that Fage's credit metrics, with adjusted leverage at 4.7x and an EBITDA-to-interest ratio of 2.4x for the last 12 months to Sept. 30, 2011, will continue to improve over the next 12 months--despite a sustained high level of capital expenditures--because we anticipate solid performance to continue in 2012. We think that Fage's revenue growth rate will be in the low teens and that EBITDA margins will increase to 15%-16% in 2012. The stable outlook reflects our opinion that Fage should be able to generate positive free cash flow in 2012, while keeping its adjusted EBITDA-to-interest ratio above 2.0x and its debt-to-EBITDA ratio below 5.0x; which we view as commensurate with a 'B' rating. We could lower the ratings if Fage's performance weakened, with the group's metrics falling outside the level outlined above, or if the company's liquidity deteriorated. We calculate that this could occur if current margins declined by 100 basis points or more, while revenues remained flat. This could result from a persistent spike in milk and packaging prices, which we view as Fage's main operating risk. We could raise the ratings if Fage performed above our base case, leading to consistent annual discretionary cash flow generation in excess of EUR25 million. We consider that such a level of discretionary cash flow would make Fage's 2015 refinancing easier. In addition, we believe that reducing and maintaining adjusted debt leverage closer to 4.0x, and improving the EBITDA-to-interest ratio to above 2.5x on a sustainable basis could be consistent with a higher rating. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)