Overview -- U.S. workforce management company Kronos expanded its first-lien credit facility to help fund a dividend to shareholders. The company also extended its first- and second-lien credit facilities. -- We are assigning a 'B' rating to the extended and incremental first-lien bank facilities and a 'CCC+' rating to the extended second-lien facility. -- The 'B' corporate credit rating remains unchanged. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will reduce debt only modestly over the coming year following the increase. Rating Action On June 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Chelmsford, Mass.-based Kronos Inc.'s extended and incremental first-lien credit facilities its 'B' bank loan rating and a recovery rating of '3'. The '3' recovery rating indicates expectations for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery of principal in the event of payment default. In addition, we assigned Kronos' extended second-lien credit facilities a 'CCC+' bank loan rating with a recovery rating of '6'. The '6' recovery rating indicates expectations for negligible (0%-10%) recovery of principal in the event of payment default. Our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company remains unchanged. The outlook is stable. Rationale The rating on Kronos reflects the company's focus on workforce management, a niche segment in the $6.4 billion human capital management market, and high leverage. Sufficient free cash flow and fairly predictable revenue generation partially offset those factors. With the additional debt financing for the $551 million shareholder distribution, leverage rose to 5.9x in December 2011 compared with the year-end September 2011 level of 4.6x. Cash on hand funded $202 million of the dividend, and the remainder came from the additional credit facility. As of March 30, 2012 leverage was 5.9x. We do expect that ongoing predictable earnings and strong cash flows will lower this ratio gradually. Kronos provides services that automate employee-centric processes to optimize labor. The company is a market leader in the workforce management sector. However, we view its business risk profile as "weak" under our criteria because of its concentrated product offerings compared with larger and better capitalized competitors. It sells software licenses and data capture terminals, for which it provides professional and subscription services and offers ongoing customer support and maintenance. The company has experienced modest, albeit steady, revenue and EBITDA growth over the years. We believe it benefits from its long-standing customer relationships. Kronos generates revenues predominantly from its time and labor applications and related products and services. The company had about $828 million in revenues for the 12 months ended March 30, 2012, up 8.8% from the prior year. EBITDA margins have gradually risen to the high-20% area, largely reflecting continued sales growth to new and existing customers and a focus on cost control. A recurring maintenance and subscription base provides a good level of revenue stability. Maintenance and subscriptions represent approximately 50% of revenues, and the annual retention rate on maintenance contracts is more than 90%. Switching costs are high. Kronos could pursue additional growth in new market segments in the U.S. and abroad (including the overseas operations of existing U.S. customers) and by cross-selling workforce and talent management solutions to existing customers as well as through acquisitions. The company acquired Principal Decision Systems International Inc., which develops scheduling software for the public sector, in the fiscal third quarter of 2011. Acquisitions in 2012 to date have included SaaShr, a provider of a software as a service (SaaS) workforce management solution for small and midsized businesses; OptiLink, a provider of acuity-based staffing solutions; and U.K.-based SMART Computer Holdings and its Spanish affiliate SMART Human Logistics, a provider of workforce management solutions. Standard & Poor's views Kronos' financial risk profile as "highly leveraged." Debt was nearly $1.4 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2012, and leverage was 5.9x, including capitalized operating leases. This compares to year-end Sept. 30, 2011 debt of slightly over $1.0 billion and leverage of 4.6x, but is still significantly lower than the nearly 9.0x following the company's LBO in June 2007. Most of the leverage improvement resulted from growth in EBITDA, and we expect this to be the case again . Liquidity Liquidity is "adequate" for operations. We expect Kronos to continue generate solid free operating cash flows of about $100 million annually, as it has done historically. Additional liquidity reflects availability under the company's revolving credit facility. The company had $40 million of cash as of March 31, 2012, compared with over $220 million of cash as of Sept. 30, 2011 prior to the dividend. The senior secured credit facility does not contain a maintenance leverage covenant clause. Our assessment of Kronos' liquidity incorporates the following factors and expectations: -- Sources should cover uses by more than 1.2x for the next 12 months; -- Net sources would be positive over the period, even with a 20% decline from our EBITDA expectation; -- Debt maturities are manageable with minimal maturities until 2014; -- Capital expenditures will average less than 2% of revenues; and -- No significant acquisitions. Recovery analysis Please see the recovery report on Kronos, published on RatingsDirect on Dec. 14, 2011. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that leverage will gradually decline from current levels, reflecting continued EBIDA growth. We could raise the rating if the company can lower leverage to no more than 5x on a sustained basis. Alternatively, we could lower the rating if a loss of customer accounts, competitive margin pressures, or aggressive debt-financed shareholder dividends result in leverage rising to more than 7x. Related Criteria And Research -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Telecom Companies Maintain High Dividend Payouts, But For How Long?, May 30, 2012 -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Cable And Satellite-TV Companies Ratchet Up Shareholder Payouts, May 16, 2012 -- Top 10 Investor Questions: U.S. Telecom and Cable Industries, May 10, 2012 -- Assessing The Four-Notch Rating Gap Between The Two U.S. Direct-To-Home Satellite Video Operators, May 9, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking: U.S. Telecommunications And Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, April 26, 2012 -- Industry Report Card: U.S. Telecommunications And Cable: Some Islands Of Weakness In A Relatively Stable Sea, April 25, 2012 -- U.S. Cable Sector Overview: Growth Slows As The Industry Matures, March 21, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 Ratings List Kronos Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- New Ratings Kronos Inc. Senior Secured US$476 mil extended 1st-lien term B loan due 2017 Recovery Rating 3 US$266 mil extended 2nd-lien bank CCC+ loan due 2018 Recovery Rating 6 US$370 mil incremental term loan B due 2017 Recovery Rating 3