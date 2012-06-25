Overview
-- U.K. oil field services company Expro Holdings U.K. 3 Ltd. (Expro) has
announced that it repurchased $408 million of its $1.4 billion senior secured
debt at par using the majority of proceeds from the sale of its Connectors and
Measurements division.
-- As a result, we are upgrading our long-term corporate credit rating on
Expro to 'B-' from 'CCC+'.
-- The negative outlook reflects our opinion that although liquidity is
"adequate" over our forecast horizon, earnings growth may not be strong enough
to maintain covenant headroom in later years.
Rating Action
On June 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term
corporate credit rating on U.K.-based oil field services company Expro
Holdings U.K. 3 Ltd. to 'B-' from 'CCC+'. At the same time, we removed the
ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with positive implications on
March 30, 2012. The outlook is negative.
In addition, we assigned:
-- Our 'BB-' issue rating to the $160 million super senior revolving
credit facility (RCF) issued for Expro Holdings U.K. 4 Ltd. (not rated). The
recovery rating on the RCF is '1+', reflecting our expectation of full (100%)
recovery for creditors in the event of a payment default.
-- Our 'B' issue rating to Expro's $992 million senior secured term loan
D. The recovery rating on the loan is '2', reflecting our expectation of
substantial (70%-90%) recovery in an event of default.
-- Our 'B' issue rating to the $992 million senior secured notes due
2016, issued by Expro Finance Luxembourg S.C.A.
-- Our 'CCC+' issue rating to the $914 million mezzanine loan outstanding
for Expro Holdings U.K. 4. The recovery rating on the loan is '5', reflecting
our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in an event of default.
Rationale
The upgrade follows Expro's recent $408 million repurchase at par of its
senior secured notes due 2016, which the company financed using proceeds from
the sale of its Connectors and Measurements (C&M) division. The rating action
also takes into account our view of Expro's improved liquidity, which we
currently assess as "adequate;" and the company's extended debt maturity
profile, which supports our view that the likelihood of default over our
rating horizon of 18-24 months is limited.
However, while the company remained in compliance with its financial covenants
for the year ended March 31, 2012 (financial 2012), and is likely to remain so
in financial 2013, we believe covenant headroom may erode in financial 2014
when the covenants start to tighten sharply under our conservative base-case
scenario. We understand that management monitors covenant compliance closely
and that, if necessary, the company has some flexibility to implement
corrective actions, such as cutting back on capital expenditures (capex) or
implementing an equity cure if the shareholders deem it appropriate.
Based on Expro's improving order book and stronger industry conditions, we
anticipate that the company's performance will improve somewhat in financial
2013, compared with financial 2012. However, we also believe the company's
heavy capex, working capital outflows, and sizable interest costs associated
with its still highly leveraged capital structure will absorb this modest
improvement in earnings. Although we believe that free operating cash flow
(FOCF) is likely to be negative over the next 12 months, and should be
financed with the remaining proceeds from the sale of the C&M division, we
anticipate that the business will only become self-sustaining from a FOCF
perspective if the growth rate rises to the high teens in later years.
For financial 2013, we project that Expro's Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds
from operations (FFO)-to-debt ratio could remain minimal, and its adjusted
debt to EBITDA ratio could be in the range of 7.5x (even excluding the
substantial $3.6 billion shareholder loan). Although still weak for the
rating, these ratios show an improvement compared with adjusted FFO to debt of
0.3% and adjusted debt to EBITDA of 9.9x in financial 2012.
We do not factor implicit shareholder support into our ratings on Expro,
although we recognize that the company's strategy is supported by its owners,
as illustrated by the $250 million equity injection in financial 2012.
However, we believe that the terms and extent of any future support are
relatively uncertain.
Liquidity
We classify Expro's liquidity as "adequate" as defined in our criteria. Under
our base-case assumption of continued modest underlying growth, we forecast
that liquidity sources will exceed uses by about 1.4x over the 12 months
ending March 31, 2013.
We estimate that Expro's liquidity sources in financial 2013 will include:
-- $630 million of cash proceeds from sale of the C&M business;
-- $160 million fully available under committed bank facility;
-- $14 million of cash balances at the beginning of the year, excluding
the $30 million that we view as tied to operations; and
-- FFO, which we forecast at about $15 million.
In the same period, our credit scenario factors in the following liquidity
needs:
-- $425 million spent repurchasing its senior secured notes at par;
-- About $30 million increase in working capital (the amount will
ultimately depend on price and volume developments in Expro's order book); and
-- $160 million of estimated capex, although we note that most of this
amount (about 75%) is not committed until firm contracts are in place.
As of March 31, 2012, the company was in compliance with its maintenance
covenants under the mezzanine loan and RCF agreements. Under our assumptions,
we anticipate that the company will remain compliant with its covenants, with
17% EBITDA headroom under the leverage covenant in financial 2013. However,
depending on Expro's operational performance, we believe headroom could
tighten in financial 2014 and will continue monitoring developments in this
area closely. We view favorably Expro's undemanding debt profile, with the
first maturity falling due in December 2014 under its currently undrawn RCF.
Recovery analysis
-- In the event of a default, we believe the company would reorganize.
-- Our simulated default scenario contemplates a default in 2015, owing
to weak demand and pricing pressure due to intensified competition.
-- We assign a '1+' recovery rating to the super senior revolving credit
facility, a '2' recovery rating to the senior secured term loan D, and a '5'
to the mezzanine debt.
For our latest recovery report on Expro, see "Expro Holdings U.K. 3 Ltd.
Recovery Rating Profile," published Nov. 22, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the
Global Credit Portal.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our opinion that EBITDA growth may not be
sufficiently strong to cover the substantial interest burden associated with
Expro's high leverage, and generate enough operating cash flow to cover the
substantial capital required for growth. In our view, very strong EBITDA
growth will be necessary to avoid erosion in covenant headroom in two to three
years.
We could take a negative rating action if Expro's FOCF failed to improve in
the next 12-18 months, leading to weaker liquidity and headroom under
financial covenants falling below 15%. Weakening shareholder support or even
more aggressive financial policies could also have a negative impact on the
rating.
We do not foresee an upgrade in the near to medium term, but any ratings
upside would likely result from a more prudent balance sheet, coupled with
stabilized and positive FOCF resulting from returns accruing from the
increased investment in the business.
Ratings List
Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Expro Holdings U.K. 3 Ltd.
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Negative/-- CCC+/Watch Pos/--
Senior Secured
US$1.4 bil (current amt.: US$992 B B-/Watch Pos
mil) bank ln due 12/15/2016
Recovery Rating 2 2
US$160 mil fltg rate (RCF) bank ln BB- B+/Watch Pos
due 12/15/2015
Recovery Rating 1+ 1+
Subordinated
Local Currency CCC+ CCC/Watch Pos
Recovery Rating 5 5
Expro Finance Luxembourg S.C.A.
Senior Secured Debt* B B-/Watch Pos
Recovery Rating 2 2
*Guaranteed by Expro Holdings U.K. 3 Ltd.
