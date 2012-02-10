(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB-' corporate
credit rating to Las Vegas-based Tropicana Entertainment Inc. The rating outlook
is stable. At the same time, we assigned Tropicana's proposed $175 million
senior secured term loan due 2018 our 'BB+' issue-level rating (two notches
higher than our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on the company). We assigned this
debt a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to
100%) recovery for lenders in the event of payment default. Tropicana will use
the proceeds from the proposed new term loan to repay its existing $150 million
credit facilities (under which there was $105 million of debt outstanding as of
Sep. 30, 2011), and add cash to the balance sheet.
The company emerged from bankruptcy in March 2010 and the existing debt was
put into place during the bankruptcy process. Our 'BB-' corporate credit rating
on Tropicana reflects our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as
"aggressive," and our assessment of the company's business risk profile as
"weak," according to our criteria. "Our assessment of Tropicana's financial risk
profile as aggressive reflects adjusted leverage that we expect to track in the
low-3x area, because we believe competition in two of the company's key markets
will pressure performance over the course of 2012 and 2013 and drive leverage up
moderately from levels anticipated pro forma for the proposed transaction," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Carissa Schreck. In addition, upon close of the
transaction, Tropicana will have over $200 million of cash on its balance sheet.
We expect the company to actively seek investment opportunities with these
funds, as well as potentially incur incremental debt, over the intermediate
term. Our assessment of Tropicana's business risk profile as weak reflects its
geographically diverse portfolio, but also considers significant competitive
pressures the company faces at some of its key properties.
Tropicana owns and operates eight gaming facilities in the U.S. and one in
Aruba. Over the next two years, competition will intensify as new properties
open in Atlantic City, N.J., and Baton Rouge, La. We estimate Tropicana's
Atlantic City and Baton Rouge properties currently are over 50% of the company's
net revenue.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)