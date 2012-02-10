(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Las Vegas-based gaming operator Tropicana Entertainment Inc. plans to raise a $175 million senior secured term loan due 2018, the proceeds of which will be used to refinance its existing debt and add cash to the balance sheet.

-- We are assigning our 'BB-' corporate credit rating to the company and assigning our 'BB+' issue-level rating to the proposed senior secured term loan.

-- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that credit measures will remain in line with the rating, despite competitive pressures facing two key existing properties and our belief that management will actively pursue expansion or acquisition opportunities.

Feb 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB-' corporate credit rating to Las Vegas-based Tropicana Entertainment Inc. The rating outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned Tropicana's proposed $175 million senior secured term loan due 2018 our 'BB+' issue-level rating (two notches higher than our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on the company). We assigned this debt a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in the event of payment default. Tropicana will use the proceeds from the proposed new term loan to repay its existing $150 million credit facilities (under which there was $105 million of debt outstanding as of Sep. 30, 2011), and add cash to the balance sheet.

The company emerged from bankruptcy in March 2010 and the existing debt was put into place during the bankruptcy process. Our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Tropicana reflects our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "aggressive," and our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak," according to our criteria. "Our assessment of Tropicana's financial risk profile as aggressive reflects adjusted leverage that we expect to track in the low-3x area, because we believe competition in two of the company's key markets will pressure performance over the course of 2012 and 2013 and drive leverage up moderately from levels anticipated pro forma for the proposed transaction," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Carissa Schreck. In addition, upon close of the transaction, Tropicana will have over $200 million of cash on its balance sheet. We expect the company to actively seek investment opportunities with these funds, as well as potentially incur incremental debt, over the intermediate term. Our assessment of Tropicana's business risk profile as weak reflects its geographically diverse portfolio, but also considers significant competitive pressures the company faces at some of its key properties.

Tropicana owns and operates eight gaming facilities in the U.S. and one in Aruba. Over the next two years, competition will intensify as new properties open in Atlantic City, N.J., and Baton Rouge, La. We estimate Tropicana's Atlantic City and Baton Rouge properties currently are over 50% of the company's net revenue. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)