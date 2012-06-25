June 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it has assigned its 'B+' issue rating to Sonic Automotive Inc.'s proposed $200 million senior subordinated debt offering. We assigned this debt a recovery rating of '5', reflecting our expectation that lenders would receive modest (10%-30%) recovery of principal in a default. The proposed notes will mature in June 2022. At the same time, we raised the issue rating on the company's outstanding $210 million, 9% senior subordinated notes due 2018 to 'B+' from 'B' and revised the recovery rating to '5' from '6'. The rating revision results from our expectation that the company will redeem its convertible senior notes due 2029 with proceeds from the offering, thereby increasing likely recovery for the subordinated lenders. We will withdraw the rating on the convertible senior notes following their redemption. The debt issuance does not affect the corporate credit rating on the auto retailer, although we expect cash interest and leverage to increase slightly. Sonic will use proceeds of the proposed debt issuance, in part, to repay the $135 million cash portion of its 5% convertible senior notes due 2029 and to fund share repurchases for the variable portion above par. The proceeds of the offering will be deposited into an escrow accounts until the acceptance for exchange of at least $80 million principal amount of the convertible notes. Our long-term rating outlook on Charlotte, N.C.-based Sonic is stable, reflecting our assumption that Sonic's improved performance through operating efficiencies, in combination with its diverse revenue stream and brand mix, will enable the company to generate discretionary free cash flow (i.e., after dividends). We assume Sonic will be able to grow EBITDA in the year ahead, even if the U.S. economy remains lackluster. We assume Sonic will pursue a financial policy that will balance business expansion and shareholder returns against the need to achieve and maintain leverage of 4.5x or better for the 'BB-' rating. For further information, please see the summary analysis dated May 4, 2012, and the recovery report to be published on RatingsDirect following this release. RATINGS LIST Sonic Automotive Inc. Corporate credit rating BB-/Stable/-- Senior unsecured B+ Recovery rating 5 Rating raised; Recovery ratings revised To From Sonic Automotive Inc. Senior subordinated $210 mil. notes due 2018 B+ B Recovery rating 5 6 New ratings Sonic Automotive Inc. Senior subordinated $200 mil. notes due 2022 B+ Recovery rating 5 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.