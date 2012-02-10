Feb 10 - Investor concerns about the European Economic and Monetary
Union's (eurozone's) sovereign crisis and the changing global regulatory
landscape don't bode well for companies looking to raise capital or refinance
maturing debt--especially lower-rated issuers, said an article published today
by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Global Uncertainty
Continues To Suppress Speculative-Grade Issuance Activity."
"New issuance activity remains tepid, despite improving in January," said
Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "This was
particularly true for speculative-grade issuers." Overall, global new issuance
activity for both investment- and speculative-grade issuers in January was the
slowest start in the past seven years. A total of $230 billion in new
corporate bonds came to market in January, following $2.4 trillion in 2011.
About half of the new bonds in January were issued by companies from Europe,
26% were from U.S. companies, 13% from emerging markets, and 11% from other
developed countries. By comparison, new bond issuances from Europe and the
U.S. in 2011 were a more balanced 35% and 31%, respectively. Moreover, Chinese
companies were also very active in 2011, which helped increase the proportion
of new issuance from the emerging markets to 22% from just 19% in 2010, and
even lower in previous years.
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media
representative provided.
Primary Credit Analyst: Diane Vazza, New York (1) 212-438-2760;
diane_vazza@standardandpoors.com