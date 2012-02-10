(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- On Feb. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's lowered its ratings on Italian bank UniCredit SpA (UniCredit) to 'BBB+/A-2' from 'A/A-1', assigned a negative outlook, and removed them from CreditWatch negative.

-- We consider that UniCredit Bank Austria AG (Bank Austria) is less affected than its parent, UniCredit, by the downgrade of the Republic of Italy (unsolicited, BBB+/Negative/A-2), given its business focus in Austria and Central and Eastern Europe, and its "high" systemic importance in the Austrian banking sector (Republic of Austria, AA+/Negative/A-1+).

-- We are affirming our 'A/A-1' long- and short-term ratings on Bank Austria and removing them from CreditWatch negative.

-- The negative outlook is based on the outlooks on Austria and on UniCredit and reflects the possibility that we could lower the ratings on Bank Austria if we were to lower the ratings on Austria, UniCredit, or Italy.

Feb 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it affirmed its 'A/A-1' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on UniCredit Bank Austria AG (Bank Austria) and removed them from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed them on Dec. 7, 2011. The outlook is negative. At the same time and in accordance with our hybrid criteria, we affirmed our issue ratings on Bank Austria's subordinated notes at 'BBB+' and on its Tier 1 hybrid notes at 'BBB-'.

We also lowered the ratings on the grandfathered debt, which pertains to the bonds issued prior to Dec. 31, 2002, and which carry an ultimate guarantee of the City of Vienna, to 'AA' from 'AA+' and removed them from CreditWatch negative, where we placed them on Dec. 7, 2011. The outlook on these issues is negative. The affirmation reflects our opinion that Bank Austria is less affected than its parent, UniCredit SpA (BBB+/Negative/A-2), by the downgrade of the Republic of Italy (unsolicited, BBB+/Negative/A-2) given its business focus in Austria and "high" systemic importance within the "supportive" Austrian banking sector (Republic of Austria, AA+/Negative/A-1+). The ratings on Bank Austria reflect its 'bbb+' anchor, "strong" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. We continue to assess the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'a-'. We factor in two notches of uplift into the ratings on Bank Austria from its SACP to reflect its "high" systemic importance and our view of a "moderately high" likelihood of support from the Austrian government.

The ratings on Bank Austria are one notch lower than the "indicative issuer credit rating," as our criteria define this term, reflecting Bank Austria's strong link with UniCredit. Bank Austria is a "core" subsidiary of UniCredit and the group's center of competence for its Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) business. The 'bbb+' anchor draws on our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) methodology. Under our bank criteria, we use our BICRA economic and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor. Our anchor for a bank operating only in Austria is 'a-', based on an economic risk score of '2' and an industry risk score of '3'. Because Bank Austria has exposure to riskier markets in CEE, this results in a weaker blended economic risk score of '3' and a 'bbb+' anchor. Our economic risk assessment for Austria reflects the country's highly competitive and diverse economy, with strong economic fundamentals, strong ties to Eastern Europe, but a comparably high level of lending in foreign currency.

With regard to industry risk, Austrian banks, in our view, benefit from an increasing share of core customer deposits, both domestically and at their foreign operations. At the same time, we expect that strong competition from a relatively high number of banks will maintain pressure on risk-adjusted margins. We assess Bank Austria's business position as "strong." Bank Austria is one of the three leading banks in Austria, with about 20% market share of domestic corporate deposits and about 11% market share of domestic retail deposits. In addition, Bank Austria is one of the leading European banks in the CEE region with about EUR100 billion of bank assets in CEE. Bank Austria has important local franchises in Croatia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Turkey, and Russia. Bank Austria has also demonstrated stable financial performance through the recession without posting a loss in the past three years. Capital and earnings are "adequate," in our view, based on our expectation that our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio for Bank Austria, estimated at about 6.5% (before diversification effects) at year-end 2011, will gradually rise to about 7% at year-end 2013. The forecast rise in the RAC ratio is based on our expectation that Bank Austria will remain consistently profitable in the next two years, that growth in risk-weighted assets will be modest--in the low single-digit range--and that Bank Austria will continue to not pay dividends to strengthen capital. Bank Austria's three-year earnings buffer at about 75 basis points is adequate and reflects its profitable domestic corporate and CEE activities.

We assess Bank Austria's risk position as "adequate." Bank Austria's RAC ratio captures many of the risks of operating in more vulnerable countries like Ukraine, Hungary, or Kazakhstan. Risk exposure is widely diversified between countries and retail and corporate clientele. Bank Austria has also reduced the complexity of its corporate and investment banking activities with the transfer of most of its proprietary investment banking business to UniCredit Bank in 2011. We regard risks not covered by our RAC framework, such as foreign-exchange (FX) lending in some CEE countries, as limited, given Bank Austria's prudent and disciplined approach to FX lending in the recent years. Bank Austria's credit losses, excluding one-time items, have been in line with peers' with similar economic risk. We consider Bank Austria's funding to be "average" and its liquidity "adequate." Bank Austria has an extensive retail branch network which provides with a large and stable deposit base. At the same time, Bank Austria has a more corporate business profile than some of its domestic peers, resulting in a slightly weaker loan-to-deposit ratio. The ratio of loans to deposits was 128% as of Sept. 30, 2011.

In addition, this ratio masks a more unbalanced funding situation in some CEE countries, which Bank Austria covers by issuing debt and accessing the Austrian interbank market. Bank Austria's "adequate" liquidity stems from its relatively modest levels of term debt that mature in the coming years. Its recourse to the European Central Bank for tenders has remained limited. The 'AA' ratings on Bank Austria's outstanding obligations as of Dec. 31, 2001, reflect the benefit they will continue to derive until their maturities from the deficiency guarantee provided by the City of Vienna (Vienna; unsolicited AA+/Negative/A-1+) through the city's shell holding company Anteilsverwaltung Zentralsparkasse (AVZ). Under the Austrian Banking Act, AVZ (as Vienna's savings bank) remains liable as deficiency guarantor for all of Bank Austria's liabilities incurred until year-end 2001. Vienna, by law, becomes the deficiency guarantor for the bank if AVZ cannot fully repay note and bondholders. Vienna's excellent financial position underpins the assessment of the city's credit quality and its grandfathered debt obligations. The outlook on these obligations reflects that on Vienna. The negative outlook of Bank Austria is based on both that on Austria and that on UniCredit. Consequently, we could lower the ratings on Bank Austria if we were to lower our ratings on Austria, UniCredit, or Italy. We would also consider lowering the ratings on Bank Austria if its capital and earnings in 2012 and 2013 were materially worse than what we currently anticipate under our baseline scenario and if they prevented Bank Austria from achieving a RAC ratio (before diversification effects) of about 7% by year-end 2013.

Furthermore, a downgrade of UniCredit, if any, would prompt us to reassess Bank Austria's SACP to determine if the deterioration of the UniCredit group's creditworthiness would negatively affect Bank Austria's capital and funding. An outlook revision to stable would depend on similar actions taken on both Austria and UniCredit. A change in outlook to stable on UniCredit would hinge on our perception of pronounced improvement in Italy's economic and industry risk, together with signs of UniCredit's strengthening earnings and asset quality. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)