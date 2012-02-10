-- Goldman Sachs Bank USA (GS Bank) is a regulated bank subsidiary of The Goldman Sachs Group (GS).

-- We consider GS Bank to be core to GS under our group rating methodology. -- We assigned our 'A/A-1' issuer credit ratings to GS Bank, in line with our ratings on GS' other operating subsidiaries.

-- The negative outlook reflects the rating outlook on the parent.

Feb 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'A' long-term and 'A-1' short-term issuer credit ratings to Goldman Sachs Bank USA (GS Bank), the regulated bank subsidiary of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS; A-/Negative/A-2). The outlook is negative. The New York-based GS Bank is regulated by the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., and the New York State Department of Financial Services. The bank engages in the private banking, bank loan origination and trading, commercial and residential real estate origination, and agency lending and hedge fund administration. GS Bank takes deposits and lends to customers, and it also deals in over-the-counter derivatives, including swaps and forwards in the interest rate, credit, and foreign currency markets.

It is one of the 20 largest banks in the U.S. in terms of assets. As of Sept. 30, 2011, GS Bank had $104.2 billion in assets and $40.6 billion in deposits, and its $19.0 billion in shareholder equity represented about 27% of its parent's equity.

"We classify GS Bank as a core subsidiary under our group rating methodology, and we, therefore, equalize its ratings with those of GS' other operating subsidiaries," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Matthew Albrecht.

"This classification reflects GS Bank's close operational integration with GS and its important role in GS' overall strategies." The negative outlook mirrors the negative rating outlook on its parent, GS, and reflects our expectation that the rating on GS Bank will move in line with the rating on GS. We could lower the ratings on GS Bank if we no longer consider it to be core to GS. This could result from a period of sustained weak operating performance at GS or evidence that GS Bank's activities are of diminishing importance to GS.