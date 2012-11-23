Nov 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Luxemburg-based ATLANTICLUX
Lebensversicherung S.A.'s (ATL) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at
'BBB', Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' and Value of Business
In-Force (VIF)-linked notes at 'BBB-'. The Outlooks on the IDR and IFS rating is
Stable.
The affirmation reflects the life insurer's low investment risk, its strong
capital position and its strong performance in 2012 so far. These positive
rating factors are partly offset by ATL's dependency on unit-linked products and
its relatively small size. ATL's VIF-linked notes' rating is linked directly to
the company's credit quality.
ATL faces only limited direct investment risks as policyholders or other
external parties that provide guarantees offered within ATL's products carry the
risk of falling equity markets. Fitch views positively the fact that the
remaining mortality and disability risk is largely reinsured.
Based on its risk-based capital assessment, the agency views ATL's
capitalisation as strong. This is also reflected in the company's satisfactory
regulatory solvency ratio of 171% at end- HY12 (2011: 164%). Fitch expects that
ATL will improve its solvency levels further, on the assumption that ATL will
upstream only moderate dividend levels to its parent companies, FWU AG and VHV.