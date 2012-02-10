Feb 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that under its
ratings criteria, application of retroactive "Collective Action Clauses" (CACs)
affecting the timing or amount of debt service payments on outstanding Greek-law
governed sovereign debt would constitute a selective default. Were such CACs
implemented, Standard Poor's would lower the sovereign credit rating (the issuer
credit rating) on Greece to 'SD'.
In the case of the Greek parliament passing legislation that would permit
the amendment of Greek-law governed outstanding sovereign debt issues to
retroactively include CACs, we would lower the issue ratings on debt issues
concerned to 'D' from 'CC'. For non-Greek-law governed sovereign debt issues
unaffected by any change in Greek law, we would maintain our issue ratings on
such non-Greek-law governed issues at 'CC', but subsequently lower the issue
ratings to 'D' if and when they became eligible for the upcoming debt exchange.
Under Standard & Poor's criteria, an issuer's unilateral change of the original
terms and conditions of an obligation--even if not necessarily significant--may
be viewed as a de facto restructuring and thus an event of default (see "Rating
Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, Update", May 12,
2009).
Under our criteria, the definition of "restructuring" includes exchange
offers featuring the issuance of new debt with less favorable terms than those
of the original issue without what we view to be adequate offsetting
compensation. "Less favorable terms" may include, for example, reduced principal
amount, extended maturities, lower coupon, different currency of payment,
different legal characteristics that affect debt service, or effective
subordination. While we do not generally view CACs (to the extent included in an
original issuance) as changing a government's incentives to honor its full and
timely payment obligations, in light of the protracted discussions over Greece's
sovereign debt we take the view that legislation leading to the Greek
government's introducing CACs to outstanding Greek sovereign debt issuances
indicates a forthcoming debt restructuring, which we expect to take place in the
coming weeks.
We will also likely view any restructuring of Greek government debt as
"distressed", meaning that we would consider the restructuring as likely
materially changing, to the detriment of investors, the size and/or profile of
Greece's sovereign debt burden as a result of its financial distress.
Accordingly, it is our view that the terms of any Greek debt restructuring,
including the retroactive application of CACs to Greece's sovereign issuances
will likely offer less value to debt holders than was promised by the terms of
the original issues (see "Long-Term Sovereign Rating On Greece Cut To 'CC' On
Likely Default; Outlook Negative" published July 27, 2011). Under our criteria,
this consequence would then prompt the rating actions described above.