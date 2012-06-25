(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 25 - Fitch believes the new rules for Canadian government-backed loans could be positive for future issuances of Canadian covered bonds and provide the monetary authorities with some policy room in the event of a renewed global financial crisis. Last week, Canada's finance minister announced rules governing new government-insured mortgages with loan-to-value ratios (LTVs) greater than 80%, designed to cool the residential lending market. The new rules will become effective on July 9. We believe these rules could potentially benefit Canadian covered bonds issued under the new regulatory framework, which only allows for uninsured mortgages as collateral. In our view, when Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. (CMHC) has instituted more restrictive underwriting guidelines for insured mortgages, lenders have generally followed suit for the uninsured product to the extent they weren't already adhering to more restrictive guidelines. Uninsured mortgages typically have exhibited stronger arrears performance than their insured counterparts due to their lower LTVs, higher credit scores, and lower debt-to-income ratios. Guideline revisions that encourage more prudent underwriting would be supportive of the observed performance. Should lenders choose not to maintain comparable standards and look to uninsured product as a means to maintain lending volume, loan quality and performance may come under pressure. However, we believe this would be an unlikely tactic given the recent release of Guideline B-20 by The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OFSI) that sets forth prudent underwriting standards for all federally regulated financial institutions. Full implementation of the guideline is expected no later than fiscal year-end 2012. We also believe that these rules create an important opportunity for monetary authorities, as they may slow growth of the market without an actual increase in interest rates in a context of high economic uncertainty. The central bank has kept its benchmark rate unchanged at 1.0% since September 2010. Should the economy suffer an unemployment shock or other negative event, the central bank now has arguably more room to effectively conduct monetary policy. These rules also show that the Canadian government is vigilant about the housing market situation. Canada's strong macro-prudential policy framework provides the opportunity to use tools that could help engender a soft landing in the country's housing market. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)