Nov 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Deutsche Post AG (DP) a
Short-Term IDR of 'F2'.
DP's ratings are:
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+'/Stable
Short Term Issuer Default Rating (ST IDR) 'F2'
Senior Unsecured rating 'BBB+'
Deutsche Post Finance BV
Senior unsecured rating 'BBB+'
