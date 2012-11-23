Nov 23 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Affirms 10 CLNs; Maintains 1
CID Finance B.V. Series 54 has been maintained on RWN due to its exposure to
Unicaja Banco S.A.U ('BBB-'/'F3'/RWN). The affirmation of all other CLNs
reflects the counterparty's stable Long-term Issuer Default Ratings since their
respective last reviews.
The transactions are credit-liked to one or more risk-presenting entities as the
transaction's underlying reference entity, swap counterparty and eligible
investment. Fitch monitors the performance of these underlying risk-presenting
entities and adjusts the rating of each transaction accordingly.
