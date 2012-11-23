Nov 23 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Affirms 10 CLNs; Maintains 1 CLN on Rating Watch NegativeNov 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed 10 CLNs and maintained one on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. CID Finance B.V. Series 54 has been maintained on RWN due to its exposure to Unicaja Banco S.A.U ('BBB-'/'F3'/RWN). The affirmation of all other CLNs reflects the counterparty's stable Long-term Issuer Default Ratings since their respective last reviews. The transactions are credit-liked to one or more risk-presenting entities as the transaction's underlying reference entity, swap counterparty and eligible investment. Fitch monitors the performance of these underlying risk-presenting entities and adjusts the rating of each transaction accordingly. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria 'Global Rating Criteria for Single- and Multi-Name Credit-Linked Notes', dated 22 February 2012; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May, 2012; both available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Rating Criteria for Single- and Multi-Name Credit-Linked Notes Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions