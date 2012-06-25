BRIEF-Insurance Australia Group purchases additional catastrophe reinsurance cover
* Additional cover has $1 billion of gross protection in excess of $7 billion, including one prepaid reinstatement
June 25 Moody's cuts 4 Argentine insurers citing new insurance regulations and sovereign-related credit exposures (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* Additional cover has $1 billion of gross protection in excess of $7 billion, including one prepaid reinstatement
June 9 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd