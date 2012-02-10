(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 10 - Fitch Ratings believes that the Nuclear Regulatory Commission's
(NRC) vote on February 9 approving the combined construction and operating
license (COL) for Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 is a significant milestone in the
development of new nuclear capacity in the US but has limited impact on credit.
The new reactors are being developed by Southern Company subsidiary, Georgia
Power Company (GPC) along with its partners the Municipal Electric Authority of
Georgia (MEAG), Oglethorpe Power Corporation (OPC), and the city of Dalton, GA.
More than 30 years have passed since the last COL was granted in the U.S. For
GPC, MEAG, and OPC, the project is a significant, long-term capital investment
in baseload capacity. The two public power utilities have already prefunded,
through debt issuance, a substantial portion of their share of the construction
costs. GPC will rely on a combination of Department of Energy loan guarantees
and traditional utility funding sources. The utility benefits from constructive
rate treatment of project costs including recovery of construction work in
progress on financing costs. Passage of the COL was helped by the use of the
Westinghouse AP 1000 design, which provides state of the art safety features. We
continue to expect the approval of the COL for the VC Summer Units 2 and 3, in
part because they also utilize this design. The new Summer units are being
developed by South Carolina Electric & Gas Company and South Carolina Public
Service Authority (Santee Cooper). We believe that new COL applications beyond
those in process are unlikely in the near term. Despite significant enthusiasm
for nuclear power in recent years as an alternative to fossil generation,
diminished load growth in the slow economy and historically low natural gas and
wholesale electric prices have dampened interest. Combined with lower prospects
for carbon emission regulations and evolving safety standards following the
events at Fukushima, the industry's focus has shifted to maintenance of the
nation's existing nuclear fleet. Details of the approval are not yet available.
Fitch will review them as soon as they are made available to us to evaluate the
conditions included in the COL and any impact they may have on the cost or
timing of completion.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)