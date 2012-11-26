Nov 26 - Overview
-- Our ratings on Kazakh Agrarian Credit Corp. (KACC) reflect our view
that there is a high probability of timely and sufficient extraordinary
support from the Kazakh government, KACC's ultimate owner.
-- The stand-alone credit profile is 'b+' reflecting our 'bb-' anchor for
a bank operating solely in Kazakhstan, as well as KACC's moderate business
position, very strong capital and earnings, moderate risk position, below
average funding, and moderate liquidity.
-- We are affirming our 'BB+/B' long- and short-term issuer credit
ratings and 'kzAA-' national scale rating on KACC.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation of continued strong
ongoing government support to KACC, resulting in maintenance of its "very
strong" capitalization and reliance on ongoing state funding.
Rating Action
On Nov. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB+/B'
long- and short-term issuer credit ratings and 'kzAA-' Kazakhstan national
scale rating on Kazakh Agrarian Credit Corp. (KACC), a government institution
to support lending to the agricultural sector. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The 'BB+' long-term rating on KACC reflects its stand-alone credit profile
(SACP), which we assess at 'b+', along with our opinion of a "high" likelihood
that KACC would receive timely and sufficient extraordinary support from the
government of the Republic of Kazakhstan (BBB+/Stable/A-2; Kazakhstan national
scale 'kzAAA'), its 100% owner. The 'b+' SACP reflects KACC's "moderate"
business position, "very strong" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk
position, "below-average" funding, and "moderate" liquidity, as our criteria
define these terms.
In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our opinion
of a "high" likelihood of extraordinary government support for KACC is based
on our view of the company's:
-- "Important" role for the government. As a government instrument to
subsidize the politically and socially important agricultural sector, KACC
carries out a public-policy-based mandate of providing cheap credit to
agricultural and nonagricultural businesses in rural areas throughout
Kazakhstan. Furthermore, because KACC is present in 158 out of 177 districts
in the country, is responsible for a large share of the total loans provided
to agricultural producers in Kazakhstan (estimated at 18% as of midyear 2012),
and has accumulated significant expertise in the sector, its functions cannot
be performed easily by any other entity.
-- "Very strong" link with the Kazakh government. Kazakhstan's government
wholly owns KACC through KazAgro Holding (not rated), and privatization is not
on the agenda. The government tightly monitors KACC's activities through
KazAgro.
As a result of this expected support, our long-term rating on KACC is three
notches higher than its SACP, which we assess at 'b+'.
We use our bank criteria to assess KACC's SACP. It reflects KACC's "moderate"
business position, "very strong" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk
position, "below-average" funding, and "moderate" liquidity, as our criteria
define these terms.
Liquidity
The short-term rating is 'B'. We assess KACC's funding as "below average" and
its liquidity as "moderate". KACC does not have access to a central bank
funding mechanism, nor does it have a deposit license. It is funded primarily
by budget loans provided via KazAgro, which had increased to 84% of the
funding base as of June 30, 2012, from 55% at year-end 2011. It also has a
Kazakhstani tenge (KZT) 4.5 billion outstanding loan from Commerzbank AG (8.8%
of liabilities), which is due for repayment on March 1, 2013, and KZT3 billion
in domestic senior unsecured bonds (6% of liabilities). KACC has also
prepared, but not yet placed, a KZT3 billion bond program and a KTZ2 billion
bond program.
KACC regularly receives budget loans. In 2012 it received KZT28.6 billion in
short-term and KZT1 billion in long-term funding from the parent. It expects
another KZT39 billion in budget funding in 2013.
KACC's liquidity position is currently ample, with cash and money market
instruments comprising KZT17.7 billion (or 15.6% of assets) as of June 30,
2012, which is enough for upcoming external debt repayments. However, KACC's
liquidity could be volatile, subject to cyclicality in cash flows because a
significant portion of loans have bullet redemptions in the fourth quarter of
each year, which coincides with the repayment of budget loans.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation of continued strong ongoing
government support to KACC, resulting in maintenance of its "very strong"
capitalization and reliance on parental funding. It also reflects our
assessment that KACC can continue to expect a "high" likelihood of timely and
sufficient extraordinary government support in case of need.
A stronger probability of extraordinary support might lead us to take positive
rating actions on KACC.
Negative rating actions on the sovereign, or signs of a lower probability of
extraordinary government support, might result in negative rating actions on
KACC. Deterioration of the SACP, with sharply weaker capitalization or growing
problem assets in KACC's portfolio, might also result in negative rating
actions, although we do not think this is likely.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BB+/Stable/B
SACP b+
Anchor bb-
Business Position Moderate (-1)
Capital and Earnings Very strong (+2)
Risk Position Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Below average and Moderate (-1)
Support +3
GRE Support +3
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Kazakh Agrarian Credit Corp.
Issuer Credit Rating BB+/Stable/B
Kazakhstan National Scale Rating kzAA-
Senior Unsecured BB+
Senior Unsecured kzAA-
