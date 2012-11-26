Nov 26 () - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the City of Lisbon's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'BB+' and Short-term foreign currency rating at 'B'. The Outlooks remain Negative. Lisbon, the capital of Portugal, has a stronger tax base than the national average, a moderate debt level and comfortable debt repayment schedule. As the central government collects local taxes and transfers them to the cities and in common with most subnationals, Lisbon is not eligible to have a rating higher than the sovereign (see "Rating Subnationals above the Sovereign in the Euro Area" dated 02 May 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). The Negative Outlook reflects that on Portugal's ratings (see 'Fitch Affirms Portugal at 'BB+'; Negative Outlook' dated 12 November 2012 on www.fitchratings.com). As a consequence of the financial performance of the private sector, corporate tax fell in 2011, leading to a decline in the city's current balance to EUR94m from a comfortable EUR149m in 2010. Its current margin fell to 18.2%. In 2008, the city adopted a financial plan with the intention of improving revenue collection and streamlining operating costs. Since then the city has been scaling down its provision of services in order to further reduce costs. The city's organisation has also been simplified, implying a staff reduction. Debt with financial institutions decreased to EUR401m from EUR485m in 2009 although Lisbon's debt to current balance deteriorated in 2011 to 4.3 years from 2.8 years in 2010. Interest costs slightly rose to EUR13.2m in 2011 or 3.2% of the debt outstanding at end-2011. The city's debt portfolio remained conservative, with a long-term repayment profile and no bullet payments. More than 50% of the debt will be repaid after 10 years. With just under 548,000 inhabitants in 2011, Lisbon is the largest city in Portugal. It functions as the administrative and economic national centre and the political capital of Portugal. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14 August 2012, "International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside the United States", dated 17 August 2012, and "Rating Subnationals above the Sovereign - Outside US" dated 02 May 2012 are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States Rating Subnationals Above the Sovereign - Outside US