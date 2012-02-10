(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 10 - Fitch Ratings believes the US Federal Drug and Administration's
proposed biosimilar pathway regulations provide the necessary framework to allow
drug companies to develop generic versions of biologically-derived medicines,
thus granting patients access to cheaper versions of high-cost drugs. On
Thursday, the FDA issued draft regulations that require both clinical and
laboratory studies to prove drug maker's versions of biological drugs are highly
similar, or biosimilar, to originals. Regulators have debated specifics of the
pathway over the past few years and several drug companies have begun
development of biosimilar recreations in the U.S. The U.S. approved small
molecule or chemically-based generics since enactment of the Hatch-Waxman Act in
1984 but has not approved the sale of biosimilar drugs due to a lack of a formal
regulatory approval process and their complex nature. Unlike chemically-based
generic drugs, biosimilar drugs are derived from living cells making duplication
much more difficult. We believe drug makers participating in the biosimilar
market stand to gain from the loss of patent protection for biologically-derived
pharmaceuticals with profitability based on two factors. First, they must
satisfy proposed regulations with human clinical information to prove
"equivalence" to the originator biological medicine. The current generic drug
pathway does not require that standard of proof for small-molecule therapeutics.
The extent of the clinical work is expected to be determined on a case-by-case
basis. Second, once it gains approval, the multisource drug must prove
"interchangeable" with the original medicine. Essentially, a pharmacist must be
able to substitute the specialty branded drug for the generic version without a
prescription. Interchangeable medicines require much less marketing investment
to capture market share. The global market for biosimilars was $311 million in
2010, which was mainly generated in Europe, and is expected to increase to $2
billion-$2.5 billion in 2015, according to IMS Health. The European Medicines
Agency (EMA), the FDA's European counterpart, had previously issued a means to
approve biosimilars in 2005, which has since been utilized to launch copycats of
Epogen (epoeitin alfa) and Neupogen (filgrastim) throughout Europe.
We feel the expertise gained by the largest players (Teva, Hospira, and
Sandoz) via the European marketplace will offer drug makers a running start in
the U.S. Recently, some U.S. brand name drug competitors have shown interest in
biosimilars. Amgen established a partnership with Watson to develop generic
versions of cancer drugs, Baxter paid Momenta Pharmaceuticals to develop six
biogeneric drugs, and Biogen and Samsung set up a new biosimilar joint venture.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)